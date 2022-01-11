Milo Ventimiglia is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to his co-star Mandy Moore

Entertainment
He did it !
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia received the honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
The 44-year-old arrived in style for the ceremony and posed with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and other friends of the star.
A well-deserved star: The 44-year-old actor has played a number of impressive roles including Jack in This Is Us and earlier in his career Jess in Gilmore Girls
The Milo star is the 2,710th added to the Walk of Fame and she will be featured right next to his co-star Mandy Moore, his character’s wife in This Is Us.
The Emmy-nominated actor was also joined by fellow This Is Us cast members Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley, as well as show writer Don Fogelman, who came in to lend his support.
Her parents, Carol and Peter Vintimiglia, also attended the ceremony.
In his speech, Milo said the star paid tribute “to everyone I have worked with in front of and behind the camera for 26 years, from set and office work to business and even the audience.”
The Star and the Designer: The Emmy-nominated actor was joined by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on Monday morning.
This Is Us: His fellow This Is Us cast members Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley were also in attendance, as was series writer Don Fogelman, who came in to show his support.
Milo began his career making his film debut in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1995. He then starred in the Opposite Sex series in 2000 before landing his landmark role the following year as Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls. .
His most recent production of This Is Us led him to three Emmy nominations for Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series.
Although Milo doesn’t use his social media accounts very often, he recently left a comment on his co-star and on-air wife Mandy Moore’s Instagram post.
Proud parents: Among his co-stars, Milo was joined by his parents, Carol and Peter Ventimiglia at his awards ceremony
“Thinking back to my early days on the set of each season of #ThisIsUs,” Mandy shared in her moving Instagram post on Jan. 4.
‘Love that it’s still with Milo Anthony Ventimiglia (plus a cameo with Sterling Brown) !! Those days will be missing with the family when it’s all over, but for now we can get together (virtually of course) and watch the first ep tonight !!! ‘
Milo’s comment read, “We really took a Mandy Moore trip together. Cherish every moment.
