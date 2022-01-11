The lasting friendship of Bob Saget and Norm Macdonald | Entertainment

Entertainment
Bob Saget and Norm Macdonald first met working in Ottawa comedy clubs before becoming big stars.
Now they are remembered in death a few months apart.
Macdonald made a “clean” roast of Saget, poking fun at his looks (“Bob has a beautiful face, like a flower. Yeah, a cauliflower” to his lack of athletic knowledge (“He thinks the Kentucky Derby is a hat and not a horse race that they run every year “).
But the former “Saturday Nigh Live” actor made Saget visibly moved at the end of his remarks when he shared that Saget was the first comedian he had ever seen perform live and that he loved him.
“Honestly, Bob never had a bad word for anyone,” Macdonald said. “I love it and I hope everyone likes it. I just wanted to say it.”
The “Fuller House” star said MacDonald chose to do a no-insult roast routine because he said “I can’t say mean things about you because you’re my friend.”
Losing Macdonald was like “a knife to the heart for all of us who were close to him and for all of you who loved him,” Saget said at the time.
“Last week I got a text and he was just saying ‘I love you’. And I didn’t say much in return,” recalls Saget. “I just said, ‘I love you Norm.’ And that was my [final] communicate with him. … One of the gifts of my life is that he loved me and that I loved him. “
