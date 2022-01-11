Entertainment
“Squid Game” star O Yeong-su becomes first Korean actor to win Golden Globe
Warning: The following contains spoilers for those who have not completed Season 1 of “Squid Game”.
Squid Game Player 001 O Yeong-su recently won South Korea’s first Golden Globe Award in an acting category.
The 77-year-old actor who appeared in Netflixs best series ever won the award for Best Supporting Television Actor at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards on January 9. His fellow nominees included Kieran Culkin of Succession, Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso and Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of The Morning Show.
O portrayed Oh Il-nam in Squid Game, or Player 001, an elderly participant in the deadly game who has a brain tumor. It was later revealed that he was the mastermind behind the games.
I feel like I’m floating in the air, O said on a Korean TV show, according to NME. It makes me think, I need to calm down, organize my thoughts and hold back right now.
He continued: So many people have contacted me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it is difficult for me to manage the volume of calls and messages that I receive, so my daughter m ‘has helped.
The South Korean actor was born in 1944 and is known as one of the country’s greatest theater actors, having appeared in more than 200 theatrical productions. Today, thanks to his role in the hit Netflix series, O has become the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe Award. His feat follows Historic victory of Sandra Oh in 2019 as the first Asian American actress to receive not one, but two Golden Globes.
The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards was a private event without the usual livestream, television broadcast or red carpet, after NBC decided to drop the ceremony after backlash the Hollywood Foreign Press Association received last year due to its lack of diversity among members and nominations.
Featured Images Netflix Asia (to the left), Netflix (to the right)
Do you like this content? Read more about NextShark!
The Avengers women of K-pop supergroup GOT the Beat release Step Back video at New Years concert
Meet Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Simu Liu exposes loophole behind Batman riding motorcycle in funny tweet
Lego launches three sets celebrating the Year of the Tiger and the Lunar New Year
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/squid-game-star-o-yeong-215229936.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]