VIDEO: Hollywood star Jason Momoa stars in Malama Hawaii PSA

Actor Jason Momoa recorded a Public Service Announcement for the State of Hawaii urging people to “malama la” aina “.

Momoa, best known for playing Aquaman in the movie of the same name, recently returned to the islands to film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is slated for release in December.

The 42-year-old actor born in Honolulu and Warner Bros. Pictures have been invited by the Hawaii State Film Office to produce a public service announcement in Malama Hawaii to give back to its beloved home, according to a press release from the Department of Lands and Natural Resources. .

State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson coordinated the production of the PSA with the film company.

“They were eager to do it,” Dawson said. “The film industry is vital to Hawaii’s economy and we always want to make sure, especially when filming on Crown land like Manoa Falls, that they understand and appreciate the importance of taking care of our people. natural and cultural resources. Jason obviously understands this, so it wasn’t a big request for him and Warner Bros.

In the 30-second Malama Hawaii PSA, Momoa said he was thrilled to be back home.

“We owe it to malama ‘aina… to take care of the land and this beautiful place we call home. Be aware of all the invasive species that suffocate the ‘aina. Help us keep them out of our beloved valleys and our favorite hiking trails, ”he said in the PSA.

The production crew spent several days shooting footage at Manoa Falls Trail in Oahu. The popular trail is in the DLNR Na Ala Hele Access and Trail System.

“We are grateful to Jason and the production company for taking the time to record this spot,” said Marigold Zoll, Oahu branch manager for the DLNR Forestry and Wildlife Division. “The message at Malama Hawaii is unique to our state and important for visitors and kama’aina to hear often, as a reminder to protect and preserve our natural and cultural resources.

“These are the very things that bring millions of people to our shores every year. Hearing this message from an actor of Jason Momoa’s stature really helps get the point across.