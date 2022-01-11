Heartless Bastards releases first album in over five years | Culture & Leisure

By DAN FERGUSON

Ear Bliss is catching up this week by focusing on a few 2021 releases that made our favorites list, but never made it to the Ear Bliss pages in the calendar year. Each is worth looking for. The first is Austin-based Heartless Bastards’ latest album titled A Beautiful Life. This is the band’s first album in over five years and it marks a kind of transition from the sharp rock of their previous releases. In founder and front woman Erika Wennerstrom, you have one of the most interesting and pungent voices in the business. He’s in the spotlight at Ear Bliss this week with an album from a newcomer to his ears, the young singer and songwriter based in Eastern Oregon, Margo Cilker. Unknown before hearing this album, Cilker released singles throughout 2021 and each resonated in the world of Ear Bliss. The full album titled Pohorylle (pronounced po-Ho-real) was released in November and is excellent. We will take a look.

Heartless Bastards

A beautiful life

Sweet unknown discs

Vice going from song here-song to listening, A Beautiful Life, Heartless Bastards’ latest album, is an album best swallowed whole. It’s an all-flow record meant to drink from start to finish. Founded in 2003 in Cincinnati by Erika Wennerstrom, the rock group Heartless Bastards found themselves on a good momentum for the next decade punctuated by a New York Times article in 2009 for the release of The Mountain. The Arrow album would follow in 2012 and would be his highest record and 2015 would see the release of Restless Ones. Call it a case of exhaustion after years of endless touring compounded by a point where the creative juices from Wennerstrom just weren’t flowing, Restless Ones would for Heartless Bastards. Wennerstrom would take a break to clear his head and collect his thoughts, as well as travel, including a backpacking trip to the Amazon jungle. She would return as a solo artist with the 2018 album Sweet Unknown influenced in large part by this jungle getaway. The recent A Beautiful Life is Wennerstrom’s most recent and perhaps most complete album to date. Originally planned as a solo affair, Wennerstrom reconsidered the thought that releasing it as an album Heartless Bastards would reach a larger audience and, more importantly, she had a lot to say via the songs targeted for the album. With an almost entirely different band at their fingertips, A Beautiful Life is grand in its sound, sometimes even cinematic, with touches of rock, pop, psychedelia, punk, Celtic and folk and all built around the unique and soulful voice. from Wennerstrom to the soul of it all. Her messages are numerous, ranging from environmental awareness (crediting the Amazon trip there) to finding out things about herself in her spare time (the single “Went Around the World”) to a message too simple than being nice to people. Wennerstrom says: “For me music is a gift. I do it because I love it and because it helps me feel more connected to the world. I think we all yearn for a deep connection, and I hope this record adds to the conversation about how we, as a species, can stop seeing ourselves as separate. Hope this helps everyone think about how we can look out for each other, care for each other and uplift each other. Highly recommended. Visit www.theheartlessbastards.com.

Margo cilker

Pohorylle

Fluff & Gravy Records

NPR has called singer and songwriter Margo Cilker one of “11 Oregon artists to watch in 2021” and from what those ears are hearing on her debut album for Portland-based Fluff & Gravy Records called Pohorylle, I totally agree. Frankly, it was one of the best records I’ve heard in 2021. When not in troubadour mode across the world, eastern Oregon is the native of Oregon’s base of operations. California Cilker and in particular, the community of Enterprise, Oregon which itself has a pretty solid collection of musical artists calling the place home. (An album by singer and songwriter Bart Budwig, also from Enterprise, was on Ear Bliss’s 2020 favorites list.) It was the early summer release of the album’s first single. , a song called “Tehachapi”, that first caught the ear of Ear Bliss. Recalling a romantic interest that didn’t quite work out in this Californian venue mythologized in the song by Lowell George’s classic tune “Willin ‘” from his Little Feat days. The song, both stylistically with a lot of fiddling around giving it a country folk feel and vocally in Cilker’s vocals, was very early reminiscent of Lucinda Williams and in particular, the two albums that Williams recorded for Folkways Records in the late 1980s. 70s / early 80s. This is one of the many beautiful moments in Cilker’s impressive debut. His bustle and love of the road (Cilker spent a good part of his time in the Spanish Basque Country and made his way throughout Europe) and the memories that accompany him flourish over the nine songs. that make up Pohorylle and is all backed up by her refreshing and outspoken lyrical style and earthy singing voice. In producer Sera Cahoone, Cilker found herself a like-minded comrade, as good Cahoone albums have a very similar feel of instrumentation and sound to Pohorylle. Looking for new talents to discover? Put simply, Pohorylle is well worth your listening time. Visit www.margocilkermusic.com.

LIVE PLANS:

Beginning in and around South County, southern rock prevails at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston on Saturday night via the tribute band Sons of Skynyrd – A Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience. The show time is 8 p.m. Saints In the City- A Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band is at the courthouse on January 29. The Sonic Surfers with Steve DeConti, Dan Moretti, Marty Richards and Lou Bocciarelli return to Pump House Music Works on Kingstown Road in Peace Dale on Friday night for a 7pm performance. Groovin Confusion is there on Saturday evening. The Root Farmers play American roots music from the Appalachians, Blues, Cajun and Celtic to Zydeco in the tap room at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly (35 Railroad Ave) on Friday night. Old-fashioned funk, rock, blues and soul music is on The Knick’s menu on Saturday night with the Franklin Brothers performance. Marvelous Allysen Callery is performing at the Knickerbocker Tap Room next Thursday night. In the upstate, Confounded Bridge hits the Chans restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main Street) on Friday nights and Stefan Couture and friends perform on Saturday nights with each show starting at 8 p.m. Cumberland’s Blackstone River Theater resumes programming on January 22 with a performance by Boston Celtic band Fellswater. On Saturday night, the Stadium Theater in Woonsocket presents Songs in the Attic, a musical tribute to Billy Joel designed and presented by singer / pianonist David Clark. The Disco 54 Band brings the ultimate disco experience to the stadium on January 21st. Next up at the Met Caf in Pawtucket is Providence-based rapper Spocka Summa on Friday night and cover band Grateful Dead and more Bearly Dead on Saturday night. Black Sabbath’s all-female cover band Black Sabbath arrives at the Met on January 21. It’s an Askew Winter Wonderland Jam at Askew in Providence (150 Chestnut Street) on Saturday night with Julie Rhodes & The Electric Co. with Ali McGuirk and Mary-Elaine Jenkins. The Columbus Theater (270 Broadway) then presents music on January 26 with Citizen Cope. Fall River Narrows Center for the Arts features venerable and still great songwriter Chris Smither on January 21.

Dan Ferguson is a freelance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, which airs Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on WRIU-FM 90.3.