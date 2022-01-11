Bollywood star’s sister enters politics, joins Congress party – News





“I wish her the best and look forward to seeing her blossom in this new chapter of her life” Twitter By our journalist Posted: Tue, Jan 11, 2022, 9:32 AM Last update: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 09:42 AM Actor Sonu Sood wished his sister Malvika all the best, who joined the Congress party in the Punjab on Monday. As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and look forward to seeing her blossom in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor and humanitarian continues, without any political affiliation or distraction. Sonu announced on Friday that he was stepping down from his post as Punjab state icon. This decision was taken jointly by me and the Election Commission of India, in light of the participation of a member of my family in the elections to the Punjab Assembly, ”the actor said. Like all good things, this trip has come to an end too. I voluntarily resigned as an icon of the State of Punjab. This decision was mutually made by EC and myself in light of the participation of a family member in the Punjab Assembly elections. I wish them good luck with their future endeavors, he tweeted. The 48-year-old actor had worked in films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. He will be seen in Prithviraj, a film about the former Rajput ruler. It was due to be released this month, but has been delayed due to the current Omicron crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/newsmakers/bollywood-star-sonu-soods-sister-malvika-enters-politics-joins-congress-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos