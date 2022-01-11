Sheppard Mullin Expands Tech Transactions Expertise in Digital Media, Tech and Advertising | Business





COSTA MESA, Calif. & CENTURY CITY, Calif. – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jan 10, 2022– Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Marisa Brutoco has joined the firm as a partner in the Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Practice and as a member of the Technology Transactions Team which she will co-lead. She will be based in the firms Orange County and Century City offices. In addition to her work at law firms, Brutoco has been in-house counsel at Google, YouTube, Amazon, GoPro, and Apple. She has handled significant technology and IP transactions and licensing deals with the sports, digital media, and news industries and worked with partners from the NBA to the White House to Disney. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005865/en/ Marisa Brutoco, Partner, Sheppard Mullin’s Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Practice Group and Team Leader of the firms Technology Transactions Team (Photo: Business Wire) Many of Marisas clients are industry leaders and she brings a wealth of in-house and outside counsel skills and experience to the group, said Jon Newby, Sheppard Mullins vice chairman. We have a robust technology transactions practice and our many digital media clients are keeping the team incredibly busy. Brutoco uses her years of working with some of the world’s most innovative technology companies to help provide strategic legal and business advice for her clients regarding technology, commercial and intellectual property transactions. Most recently, as a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine and previously as in-house counsel, Marisa negotiated deals for Amazon, including Prime Video sports partnerships and Fire TV to launch Apple + and ESPN +. She was the lead lawyer for YouTube and Google Play’s sports content, where she negotiated deals with professional sports leagues and other rights holders, such as the US Olympic Committee. Brutoco was also the lead attorney to launch YouTube’s live streaming platform, which included advising on content from the Red Bull Stratos jump from space to appearances by the Dalai Lama. Her other roles included serving as the director of legal and business affairs at GoPro, as the lead attorney for its entertainment and content division, and also as corporate counsel for iTunes at Apple. Brutoco also negotiates deals related to content and technology integration with software / software as a service, mobile and online app development and distribution, live streaming, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality (VR / AR). She also advises on related issues such as user-generated content and user data. She received her AB from Stanford University and her JD from Stanford Law School. In addition to her busy practice, Brutoco serves on boards at both Stanford University and Stanford Law School and has been a speaker at conferences and a guest lecturer at Stanford and other law schools on topics ranging from sports rights and technologies to business models for digital distribution . Commenting on Brutocos joining, Robb Klein, leader of the firms Entertainment, Technology and Advertising practice, said, As new technologies evolve and distribution platforms are developed, Marisas first-hand knowledge of those advancements is extremely valuable to our technology and digital media clients. Her real world experience is just what our clients need and want. About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005865/en/ CONTACT: JOHN J. BUCHANAN (415) 744-3181 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA DATA MANAGEMENT LEGAL TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS / INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING ADVERTISING GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET MOBILE / WIRELESS SOURCE: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP Copyright Business Wire 2022. PUB: 01/10/2022 12:57 PM / DISC: 01/10/2022 12:57 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005865/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/sheppard-mullin-expands-tech-transactions-expertise-in-digital-media-tech-and-advertising/article_83cb68b4-fc11-58d7-b1dd-78821d66c4a2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos