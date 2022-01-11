Siddharth-Saina Nehwal controversy: NCW asks Twitter India to block actor’s account, seeks FIR | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





Actor, producer and singer Siddharth’s response to badminton player Saina Nehwal’s tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent security breach in Punjab took him into a huge toll. controversial on downright sexist connotations. Now the National Commission for Women, in a harsh letter to law enforcement authorities in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, has requested the registration of an FIR against the actor describing his remarks as obscene and misogynistic. NCW Chief Rekha Sharma also wrote to Twitter India’s resident grievance officer to block Siddharth’s account and take swift action against him for posting offensive remarks on Saina Nehwals’ post, thus outrageous on his modesty and insulting his right to live in dignity. Also just one day ago, condemning Siddharth’s actions, Rekha tweeted: “This man needs a lesson or two. Why does this person’s account still exist? Discuss it with the relevant police.” Meanwhile, Saina in her Instagram Story shared a post from a paparazzi condemning Siddharth’s tweet with folded hands. In the post, the photographer said he will no longer cover the actor in the future and called Saina a champion. His caption read: “Now this shows his upbringing and dirty mental state. I have decided not to cover him on any of my platforms anymore. Get well soon @worldofsiddharth.” On the other hand, Siddharth has faced a lot of criticism from netizens as well as Shiv Sena MP Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, among others. So it happened wednesday Saina Nehwal tweeted his thoughts on PM Modis’ security failure in Punjab. In her tweet, she wrote that no nation can claim to be safe if the security of its own prime minister is compromised. I condemn, in the strongest possible words, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi. In response to Nehwals’ tweet, Siddharth wrote: “Subtle rooster world champion … thank goodness we have protectors from India. Shame on you #Rihanna. ”Soon after, Siddharth began to receive negative reactions for his tweet from various corners. Siddharth then had no choice but to send a follow-up tweet explaining the meaning of his comments and wrote: BULL ‘This is the benchmark. Reading otherwise is unfair and suggestive! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Period (sic) “. But the damage was already done! Read moreRead less

