Why travel and entertainment stocks fell on Monday





What happened Travel and entertainment stocks that were on the path to recovery in 2021 now face pressure as the market becomes more concerned about the impact the omicron variant of the coronavirus will have on their businesses. Stocks are down across the board, but consumer-focused and discretionary companies are hit the hardest. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was down 4.3% in trading on Monday and ended the session down 2.3%. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) fell 7.6% at the start, only to recover and close 0.9%. In the gaming industry, MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) fell 5.1% at one point and ended the trading day by 2%. So what Omicron is the news of the day, but it is not the blockages that worry the market. Even in states that are currently taking the most intense COVID-19 measures (relatively speaking), widespread lockdowns are not on the government’s agenda, as officials largely let businesses and individuals do their own thing. health and safety choices. This may not be good for companies like Carnival, AMC and MGM as they will feel the impact of people’s choices as this wave of health crisis intensifies. Labor shortages are rippling through the economy as millions of people fall ill with omicron every week, reducing the availability of products and services. On the demand side, we could see a lasting impact. Customers may request reimbursements for upcoming trips or tickets, and demand for out-of-home travel and entertainment options may subside in the coming months. Spending in the consumer discretionary arena has surged over the past six months, but it could be a winter lull. As of June 1, 2020, all three of these stocks have recovered from their initial pandemic lows as investors offered them in hopes that demand for their offerings would return. The surge in omicron may throw a wrench in these recovery stories. Now what Omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 globally, but there is reason to hope that its virulence and rapid spread could mean this latest wave will be relatively brief. In South Africa, where omicron was first identified, the coronavirus variant has spread rapidly, with new daily diagnoses peaking well above that country’s previous worst levels, but those numbers are now down just as marked. In the United States, new daily cases continue to rise, but if the pattern displayed in South Africa is repeated here, new cases of COVID-19 could start to decline nationwide within a month. Consumer discretionary stocks are likely to feel a short-term impact, but they could recover relatively quickly, and I think that recognition is one of the reasons the sell-off hasn’t been worse. Investors have found that demand returns quickly once consumers feel comfortable traveling and consuming entertainment products, and it can happen again. What I will be monitoring in 2022 is not only the demand, but also the pricing power of these companies. If inflation persists in the United States, it is businesses that could benefit as they will be able to increase their prices and generate more revenue per customer. When you consider that cruise ship, casino and movie theater companies made their key infrastructure investments years ago (and sometimes decades), you can see why any price hikes should have a disproportionate impact on their results. This is why I am not selling my consumer discretionary stocks, despite the latest wave of bad news.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

