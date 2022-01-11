Marlon Wayans brings pain to Hollywood casino at Charles Town races

You’ve seen his hilarious passages on “In Living Color”, “The Wayans Brothers” and “Scary Movie”. On January 22, Marlon Wayans hits Hollywood Casino at the Charles Town Races in West Virginia.

Listen to our full conversation on my “Beyondthe Fame” podcast.

OMCT’s Jason Fraley chats with Marlon Wayans (Part 1)

You’ve seen his hilarious passages on “In Living Color”, “The Wayans Brothers” and “Scary Movie”.

January 22, Marlon Wayans hitsHollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia.

“I started going crazy in my house,” Wayans told WTOP. “I was just sitting at home with all these jokes in my head and it was driving me crazy. I was like, ‘I have to go out and start making people laugh so I can feel like myself again.’ Hearing laughter made me heal I lost my mom and I was just sad so when I started hearing the laughs I was like, “This is my goal.”

Wayans endured two hellish years with the death in 2020 of his mother, Elvira Alethia, as well as a relentless pandemic of biblical proportions, according to his father, Howell Wayans.

“The last couple of years we’ve literally watched hell,” Wayans said. “My father is a Jehovah’s Witness. These are the years he was talking about: “Someday there will be all this destruction!” I’m like, wow, I don’t know if he’s a visionary, but he said it was going to happen. … Getting your smile back in the worst times really gives you a permanent smile.

Pandemic aside, Wayans mostly works his personal life in his stand-up routine.

“Everything that’s going on in my life,” Wayans said. “I don’t really do a lot of political humor. … It was fun when Trump was there, but Biden is a little boring. I’m just talking about myself. At this point in my life and in my career, I find my best comedy is about my pain, so that’s what I’m talking about. It’s funny how many people understand what you are going through because they are going through similar things.

Born in 1972, Wayans first made us laugh in “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” (1988), directed by his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans, who also joined his brother Damon Wayans to create the hilarious sketch- comedy In Living Color (1990-1994). Does he have a favorite sketch?

Ahh, Damon, pick one, dude Homey the clown, Anton, Blaine, Handi-Man, the head detective, Damon was just a freak on that show, Wayans told WTOP in 2017. Keenen, I loved Frenchie and Arsenio, those two hurt me! The one I played and liked the most was Luther, the Ugly Man. He was Wandas’ date and he was actually uglier than him. I loved this scene.

He then joined his brother Shawn Wayans for the sitcom The WB The Wayans Bros. (1995-1999).

When I was doing Wayans Brothers, it was all about jokes, ”Wayans said. “Now what’s the story, so I’m sure the jokes will come once we have a good story.” I think Wayans Brothers was a fun show and I loved it but I think [now I offer] a more mature take which was a very politically correct answer so I don’t get punched in the chest by my older brother.

While filming “Wayans Brothers” for television, they also directed films, from the urban parody Dont Be a Menace in South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) to the heart-wrenching basketball flick “The 6th. Man “(1997) where a hipster is helped by his brother’s ghost.

“It’s funny because my brother turned down the movie,” Wayans said. “You never know what’s going to be a classic. People love this movie, especially if you have a brother. Everyone with a brother is like, ‘Antoine and Kenny! A&K all the way!’ … It’s like you have a mother, don’t watch the movie “Mom.” It’s a sad movie! If you like crack, don’t watch “Requiem!”

He is of course referring to his role as an addict in the heartbreaking “Requiem for a Dream” (2000).

“You have to thank Darren Aronofsky,” Wayans said. “Believe me, I don’t even take aspirin anymore. … For me, comedy is the best drug. I need a drink to get down from the top.

The film is a masterpiece, starring Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly and Ellen Burstyn.

They’ve got to make it into a drug public service announcement, Wayans told WTOP in 2017. This movie is so horrible it’ll have you crushing weed like, I’ve got to get through it. i just think [Aronofsky] is a brilliant director, and I was very lucky to be a part of it. I’m glad I made my only dramatic start with him.

The same year, Wayans satirized “Scream” with the horror parody “Scary Movie” (2000)

We saw Scream, I know what you did last summer, there was a bunch of slasher movies that came out, Wayans told WTOP in 2017. They all started to feel like the same movie with it. the same characters. We just thought, Yo, that might be fun. I’m glad we did. It was a classic.

He and his brother Shawn donned white faces and wigs to star in the comedy “White Chicks” (2004).

“That one, we just hit the note,” Wayans said. “We’re just blessed. The way we tell jokes, we do it to try to make people laugh. … When you make fun of a sect of people, these are the people who laugh the loudest. Do you know who liked white chicks the most? White chicks. “

In the age of streaming, Wayans starred in the original Netflix film “Naked” (2017).

He wakes up the next day in an elevator and he has no idea how he got there, Wayans told WTOP in 2017. He’s late for his wedding, and when he gets to his wedding, he’s late. he doesn’t have the right costume, the right wishes and the right ringtone, he starts over in the elevator and repeats the same time over and over again until he gives his wife the right marriage.

You can also find his NBC sitcom “Marlon” (2017-2018) on Netflix.

This is basically my life, an inappropriate divorced dad trying to keep his family together in the midst of a divorce, Wayans told WTOP in 2017. Just because your family is broken doesn’t mean it’s over. It’s an ambitious show with a different kind of TV dad and a different kind of TV family.

Most recently, he performed his very first stand-up special “Woke-ish” on Netflix in 2018, followed by his second stand-up special “You Know What It Is” currently on HBO Max.

“It’s fun, man,” Wayans said. “When you love something, you want to do it at its highest level. I really love that I can sit there in the pocket like a blitz-rushed quarterback and just find them laughing and giving them to the open receivers, which is the audience.

What does he think of the new “Scream” reboot in theaters now?

“I hope it reaches a new audience and then guess what?” “Horror movie 6.”

OMCT’s Jason Fraley chats with Marlon Wayans (Part 2)