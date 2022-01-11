Seven Bollywood Celebrities Who Shared Their Mental Health Problems

Warning trigger: mentions of mental health stressors

One thing about mental illness is that it doesn’t discriminate. No matter how rich, famous, or well-off you are, your social standing can’t always keep you from succumbing to the mind-numbing angst of depression or anxiety.

We live in a community where depression is still considered a fancy word for depression.

While we have come a long way as a country and community since the days when mental health issues were equated with insanity, there is no doubt that we still have a long way to go to normalize them.

Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Their Mental Health Problems

I have compiled a list of seven Indian celebrities (Bollywood actors) who battled depression and were brave enough to talk about their most vulnerable moments and share them with the rest of the world.

Deepika padukone

Arguably the Queen of Bollywood, she was also one of the first to have an open and honest conversation with the public about her depression (2015).

She has led the movement to eliminate the stigma associated with the mental health problem. The “Piku” actress was quite open about her issues and the therapy she received to help her overcome depression.

The Bollywood actress is one of the pioneers of her fraternity, having used her extremely personal and difficult struggle with depression as the start of a conversation about melancholy and anxiety.

Anushka sharma

The actress and producer took to Twitter to discuss the need to normalize anxiety and other mental health issues.

She said in an interview:

“I have anxiety. And, I treat it. I am on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying that ? Because it is a perfectly normal thing. It’s a biological problem. There have been cases of depression in my family. More and more people should talk about it openly. There is nothing to be ashamed of about it or something to hide. If you had a constant stomach ache, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It is that simple. I want to make it my mission, take all the shame out of it, educate people about it. “

Varun Dhawan

The suave actor claimed that by playing his part in the movie “Badlapur” he was heading towards a very dark area.

“Maybe because I’m young and hadn’t seen the things I saw during the filming of Badlapur. I think that’s why it hit me harder than it would affect someone older than me.

However, the actor wowed everyone when he said he didn’t want to use the term “depression” lightly, despite the fact that he had entered a shell, during production.

“I was depressed. I was not clinically declared depressed but was heading for it. I was very sad to a point. I don’t want to use the term ‘depression’ broadly because it is. is a serious illness It definitely affected my mental health I was prescribed and also consulted a doctor for it.

Shah Rukh Khan

Yes, even King Khan of Bollywood had to grapple with this terrible mental health issue, while suffering excruciating agony after shoulder surgery in 2010.

“I was in a depressed mood, but now I don’t have any. “ the 56-year-old actor, seen in “Zero,” reportedly said.

Ileana D’Cruz

The actress has always been honest about her ongoing battle with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) and depression, in his Bollywood and Tollywood appearances to the press.

She also had the audacity to discuss how BDD had made her suicidal at one point. The Portuguese-Indian-born actress wants to raise awareness that mental illnesses, like any other health problem, require support and treatment.

Karan johar

The 49-year-old movie the director struggled with depression for a couple of years. In an interview, the director also said that he used anti-anxiety drugs for some time.

Her father’s death, fear of the future and not being able to find a life partner, were some of the reasons.

The host of Koffee with Karan also highlighted the need to attend counseling sessions and therapy, which he says has helped him heal significantly.

Shaheen bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt, sister of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, even shocked her own family when she posted a heartfelt Instagram post about sadness.

She even wrote a book called “Never Been Unhappier,” detailing how she’s struggled with depression since she was 13.

She shared in an interview, “One minute it’s okay, then the next it’s like someone is turning off the light inside my head.”

She added, “It’s hard for me to get out of bed since I’m silent. The world around me loses focus, as usual, and I try to make sense of it. These explosions can last from an hour to several days.

If you need help finding a mental health professional, here is a resource to help you do the same.

Featured image is for representation purposes only. Photo credit: Shaheen Bhatt, Facebook.