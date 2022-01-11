Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly dies at 83, family say | Ents & Arts News





Nicholas Donnelly, best known for playing Mr. MacKenzie at Grange Hill, has died aged 83, his family have announced. Donnelly, who starred in the school drama for eight years, died in his sleep over the weekend and was not ill, the family said. They added, “He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather. Picture:

Nicholas Donnelly in Dixon from Dock Green: BBC

Behind the scenes … with Jamie Dornan and Ben Affleck and the controversy of the Golden Globes “He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, playing all the characters, wonderful company and a privilege to know. “He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome.” He was known to legions of schoolchildren as the kind Scottish CDT teacher and tutor of form in the era of characters like Gonch, Hollo, Calley, Ziggy and Tegs, who saw the launch of acting careers like John Alford, Michelle Gayle and Sean Maguire. . “Evening all” has become a slogan In addition to Grange Hill, Donnelly also starred as Sergeant Johnny Wills in the legendary crime drama Dixon Of Dock Green for around 200 episodes, resulting in his greetings of “everyone’s evening” and “good night to everyone. “have become slogans. He told the Daily Express in 2015: “A lot of my scenes were with (Dixon Of Dock Green co-star) Jack Warner, who played Dixon – particularly as his right arm with a quick pair of legs, whenever we had to hunt a bunch of crooks … The producers allowed me to climb the ranks to become acting sergeant, sergeant and even dog handler. “Jack was nice to everyone and very professional; he made the show a huge success and we were like family because of him. We’ve always had an end of season party and as soon as Jack walked into the room you noticed it; that was his charisma: you can’t define it, buy it, or learn it – but he had it. “ Picture:

The cast of the BBC Dixon of Dock Green series: LR Jean Dallas, Anne Carroll, Joe Dunlop, Peter Byrne, Nicholas Donnelly, Geoffery Adams, Jack Warner (Dixon) and Ronald Bridges

The actor met his wife, Alrun, in the late 1960s while doing his national service in Germany, and was married for over 60 years, having two sons and twin daughters together. Notable QPR fan Donnelly grew up in Kensington, West London, and was a notorious Queen’s Park Rangers fan. His other TV credits included appearances on the classic show The Saint, which also starred former Bond, Roger Moore. Moving to the big screen, he appeared in the 1982 film Venom, as well as Carry On Sergeant. He retired to Hastings in 1993 and became a lay minister at his Catholic Church in St Mary Star Of The Sea.

