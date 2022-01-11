Actor Jason Momoa stars in latest Hawaii PSA





It’s no mystery that Jason Momoa, best known for his role as Aquaman on the Hollywood hit of the same name, has a deep love for Hawaii. The 42-year-old Honolulu-born actor recently returned to the islands to film Aquaman’s sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which will be released in December. Him and Warner Bros. Pictures were invited by the Hawaii State Film Office to produce a Mlama Hawaii Public Service Announcement (PSA) to give back to her beloved home. In the 30-second Mlama Hawaii PSA, Momoa said he was thrilled to be back home. We have to take care of the land and this beautiful place we call home. Watch out for any invasive species that suffocate ina. Help us keep them out of our beloved valleys and our favorite hiking trails, he says in the PSA. State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson coordinated the production of the PSA with the film company. The production crew spent several days shooting footage at Mnoa Falls Trail. The popular trail is within the DLNR Na Ala Hele Trail and Access System, DLNR said in a press release on Monday, January 10. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD They couldn’t wait to do it, ”Dawson said of the filming of the work. “The film industry is vital to Hawaii’s economy and we always want to make sure, especially when filming on state land like in Mnoa Falls, that they understand and appreciate the importance of taking care for our natural and cultural resources. Jason obviously understands this, so it was not a big request for him and Warner Bros. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Marigold Zoll, Oahu branch manager for the DLNR Forestry and Wildlife Division, said she was grateful the actor and the production company took the time to record the clip. The message to mlama Hawaii is unique to our state and important for visitors and kamaina to hear often, as a reminder to protect and preserve our natural and cultural resources, ”said Zoll. “These are the very things that bring millions of people to our shores every year. Hearing this message from an actor of Jason Momoas’s stature really helps get the point across. The PSA can be downloaded and is available free of charge for television stations, cable systems, community television, web platforms and social media sites. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD We hope our partners in the media find this a valuable public service and give it airtime, especially as Hawaii is in the midst of its post-pandemic economic recovery. This is an important message from a native son who is highly respected and very recognizable here and around the world, added Dawson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigislandnow.com/2022/01/10/actor-jason-momoa-stars-in-latest-hawaii-public-service-announcement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos