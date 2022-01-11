Alia Bhatt’s honoraria for Gangubai Kathiawadi will blow your mind, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise!





Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and successful actresses in B-town right now. And not just that, the actress often makes headlines for her sightings of the city and her cute PDA moments with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Today, we’re going to decode Alias’s massive fees for Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi coming out this year and will leave you speechless. Scroll down below to read the scoop. Gangubai is a biographical drama based on the real life of the Mumbai Mafia Queen. Alia will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and the trailer has stunned fans and friends across the globe. According to a report from Siasat.com, Alia Bhatt charges a huge amount for Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi. Guesses? Well its Rs 20 crores. Yes, that’s a huge amount that will leave you speechless, but hey, that didn’t surprise us. Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-grossing stars right now and her massive Gangubai fees didn’t surprise us at all. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the film’s release date has been postponed last week and will now be released next month on February 18, 2022. Apparently Ajay Devgn made an appearance in the movie and fans are really excited to see Alia working with the megastar after RRR. In addition, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the two will also be seen together in the next film by SS Rajamoulis which was due to be released during the first week of January but has been postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. What do you think of Alia Bhatts’ huge fees for Gangubai? Tell us in the comments below. For more entertainment updates, stay on Koimoi. Must read: Ranveer Singh shares original digital art that mixes it with the essence of Kapil Dev and Freddie Mercury Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/alia-bhatts-fees-for-gangubai-kathiawadi-will-drop-your-jaws-but-it-shouldnt-come-as-a-surprise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos