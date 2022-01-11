TikTok star Marky Jaquez dies, but his legacy remains





WICHITA, Kan. Love from parents, rare disease and social media come together in hopes of making a difference. Marky Jaquez was 21 years old. He had a rare skin condition called Epidermolysis bullosa. It is also known as butterfly disease, because the skin is as fragile as a butterfly’s wing and can break upon contact with the skin. He left a legacy for many. Marky is famous on TikTok and his mother records his daily activities, trips to the hospital and fun activities. She said it was to raise awareness of the appearance of the disease. Some of the things Marky was best known for were his interactions with his dog, King David. KCKPD investigates first homicide of 2022

When Melissa (Marky’s mother) changed Marky’s bandages, King David would get on and jump on the bed to make sure Marky was okay, ”said Marcos Jaquez, Marky’s father. He was also known to enjoy church, worship music, and his church family. “He cared about praying for others. He really cared about people’s souls, Marcos said. Her mother showed her widespread love for people in the community and on social media. Marcos said he loved everyone. “Marky, he loved every neighbor no matter what, he said.” This is what Marky’s life was all about, going through the struggle, going through the pain, going through the blood , go through it all just to say, hey, Shannon, how are you? hey, daddy, how are you? like that was mark’s goal, was to make sure everyone was ok. Markys’ parents said social media allowed more people to see what this illness was, the daily struggle that came with it and also the light he kept through the painful times. It is a genetic disease and it is the second child the family loses due to EB or butterfly disease. Although Marky’s passing is difficult, the family said the realization is not something they are playing to stop anytime soon. North Kansas City announces death of former mayor

“I think in the hundreds that he reached in his lifetime he will grow into the millions now that he is deceased because his legacy is going to live on and be even more powerful than he has ever been”, said said Shannon West, pastor of Markys. “We’re just going to keep going, that’s all we can do,” Marcos said. The family is looking for ways to donate items and money to someone in a similar situation.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox4kc.com/news/kansas-news/kansas-tiktok-star-passes-away-but-his-legacy-remains/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos