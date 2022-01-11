Allu Arjuns’ performance in Pushpa the Rise impresses Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Selvaraghavan, and more





Pushpa The Rise has become a gift that continues to give Telugu star Allu Arjun. After making a hole in the box office, the film continues to praise the whos who of Indian cinema. A few days after its release on Amazon Prime Video, the film was hailed by many big names in Bollywood and southern cinema.

ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What celebrity! What a service !!!!!! (sic) tweeted Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who made no secret of his admiration for films made by southern filmmakers. Pushpa is not a movie. It’s an experience, a heavy weight of attitude, intensity and freshness brought together in a poetic and fluid film @alluarjunonline for me has always been Arya all these years and as a fan seeing him go from Arya to Pushp was just amazing. (sic), actor Arjun Kapoor wrote in his Instagram story. Her sister-in-law Janhvi Kapoor also became a fan of Allu Arjun after watching Pushpa. Coolest man in the world, she posted on her Instagram story. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has also been very generous in his praise for Pushpa. @alluarjun A One man show, just like @SrBachchan’s solo films as the angry young man. Tuesday. Son. Friend. Lover. Tactician. Hero. All reunited in one character, in an award-winning performance. Beyond freshness. The restrained action and dancing make him new and shiny, he tweeted. ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What celebrity! What a service !!!!!! Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2022 @alluarjun just seen #PushpaTheRise to @PrimeVideoIN if it weren’t for covid, you would probably do 200+ in hindi alone. This without increasing the price of tickets. What a cinema. What a hero / star / actor you are. Tuesday of a performance. The fight with the hood was more than spectacular kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 8, 2022 #PushpaTheRise WOW! What an artist! Blown away. Congratulation to #Sukumar ! All the characters did a great job. Dependent @ThisIsDSP s songs and BGM! and @alluarjun , what a performance! Mind-boggling body language and acting! I loved the little nuances! Low hat selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) January 8, 2022 Several celebrities from the south were also impressed with Allu Arjuns’ performance in Pushpa. #PushpaTheRise WOW! What an artist! Soufflé. Well done to #Sukumar! All the characters did a great job. Addicted to @ThisIsDSP songs and BGM! And @alluarjun, what a performance! Mind-boggling body language and acting! I loved the little nuances! Hats off (sic), tweeted award-winning filmmaker Selvaraghavan. A successful dialogue then Pushpa .. I hate tears and now pushpa… pushparaj ne yavva thaggedhe Really enjoyed your work @alluarjun werewolf. #Pushpa Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 8, 2022 #PushpaTheRise

Mind-blowing performances from @alluarjun … Had a great time watching #PushpaRaj

Technically awesome too 🙂

I loved the vision of Sukumar sir…#ThaggedeLe#swagmax VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) January 8, 2022 What a fantastic riot #Pushpa has been! @alluarjun Hats off for choosing a role so outside the box, I know how difficult it is for a hero in your image to bring characterization to a film like Pushpa. But that only shows your dedication and love for this art. Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 9, 2022 In return, Allu Arjun also expressed his gratitude for all the complimentary comments by personally responding to each one. Pushpa started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 8. During its three-week theatrical release, the film managed to generate over Rs 300 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.

