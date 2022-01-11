Celebrities Respond to Death of Philadelphia-Born Actor Bob Saget | Southeastern Pennsylvania





Philadelphia-born actor Bob Saget, actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single father Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the sarcastic host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” has passed away , according to Florida authorities. He was 65 years old. The Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Office was called on Sunday regarding an “unconscious man” in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, according to a statement from the sheriff on Twitter. “The man has been identified as Robert Saget” and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no sign of criminal act or drug use in this case” . The next steps will be to determine the cause of Saget’s death. He was in Florida to start his stand-up tour. His last show took place on Saturday at Ponte Vedra concert hall in Jacksonville. Just hours before his death, he took to Twitter to say he loved the Jacksonville show with grateful audiences. So many people have taken to social media in the wake of Sunday’s heartbreaking news and the buzz has not abated since. Full House colleague and friend John Stamos wrote on Twitter: “I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.“ Henry Winkler tweeted: “BOB it was great to know you Oh will you make God blush“ Celebrities continue to share their condolences, but the one that strikes the most is her connection to Philadelphia. Saget grew up in Philadelphia, graduated from Abington Senior High School, and attended Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University. The college tweeted that it was saddened to learn of Saget’s passing. He was a mentee of the late Lew Klein, the man whose college is named after. Tributes continue to flow in the entertainment world. He is survived by his wife and three children.

