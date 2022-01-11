Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor rave about Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa: The Rise: Bollywood News





For Telugu actor Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Ascension has been a gift that keeps on giving. The film continues to receive the appreciation of the who’s who of Indian cinema despite its box office success. Many prominent figures in Bollywood and Southern cinema applauded the film just days after it premiered on Amazon Prime Video. ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What celebrity! What a service !!!!!! (sic), Karan Johar took to Twitter to express his feelings. ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What celebrity! What a service !!!!!! Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2022 Pushpa is not a movie. It’s an experience, a heavy weight of attitude, intensity and freshness brought together in a poetic and fluid film @alluarjunonline for me has always been Arya all these years and as a fan seeing him go from Arya to Pushp was just amazing. (sic), Arjun Kapoor shared in his Instagram story. After seeing Pushpa, her sister-in-law Janhvi Kapoor also became a fan of Allu Arjun. Coolest man in the world, she posted on her Instagram story. @alluarjun just seen #PushpaTheRise to @PrimeVideoIN if it weren’t for covid, you would probably do 200+ in hindi alone. This without increasing the price of tickets. What a cinema. What a hero / star / actor you are. Tuesday of a performance. The fight with the hood was more than spectacular ???????? ???????? kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 8, 2022 #PushpaTheRise WOW! What an artist! Blown away. Congratulation to #Sukumar ! All the characters did a great job. Dependent @ThisIsDSP s songs and BGM! and @alluarjun , what a performance! Mind-boggling body language and acting! I loved the little nuances! Hats off ???????? selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) January 8, 2022 Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa also won over a number of celebrities from the south. #PushpaTheRise WOW! What an artist! Soufflé. Well done to #Sukumar! All the characters did a great job. Addicted to @ThisIsDSP songs and BGM! And @alluarjun, what a performance! Mind-boggling body language and acting! I loved the little nuances! Hats off (sic), Selvaraghavan, an award-winning filmmaker, tweeted. A successful dialogue then Pushpa .. I hate tears and now pushpa … pushparaj ne yavva thaggedhe Really enjoyed your work @alluarjun werewolf. #Pushpa ???? Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 8, 2022 #PushpaTheRise

Mind-blowing performances from @alluarjun …

????????

Had a great time watching #PushpaRaj ??????????

Technically awesome too 🙂

I loved the vision of Sukumar sir …#ThaggedeLe#swagmax VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) January 8, 2022 What a fantastic riot #Pushpa has been! @alluarjun Hats off for choosing a role so outside the box, I know how difficult it is for a hero in your image to bring characterization to a film like Pushpa. But that only shows your dedication and love for this art. Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 9, 2022 Allu Arjun also expressed his gratitude for all the excellent comments by responding to each one individually. January 8, Pushpa: The Ascension Part 1 became available on Amazon Prime Video. The film grossed over Rs. 300 crore in worldwide ticket sales during its three-week theatrical release. Also read:Karan Johar calls out superhero movie Tovino Thomas star Minnal Muralia in WhatsApp message More Pages: Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 Box Office Collection, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

