Bollywood is grappling with new sexual identities and how!





Although the freedom to express one’s sexuality has been legal for years in India, mainstream Indian cinema continues to focus primarily on stereotypical hetero-normative couples who end up marrying and living happily ever after. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” is an unconventional love story between bodybuilder Manvinder Munjal aka Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Zumba teacher Manvi Brar (Vaani Kapoor). Audiences can sense a chemistry between the two from their first meeting and, as expected, a passionate and intimate relationship ensues. Little by little, simple lust and attraction turn into love. However, Manvi’s revelation that she is a trans woman drives Manu into a state of confusion and denial: how can he have feelings for a “man”? Raised in a typical Punjabi patriarchal family and educated in a public school, Manu struggles to accept that love transcends gender, norms, bodies and societal validation. Instead of beating around the bush, Kapoor reveals Manvi’s past at the start of the film itself, which will lead to different reactions from audiences depending on their perspective on gender and sexuality. Since this is a sensitive subject, the main actors strive to internalize their roles as characters and display the right emotions. It is clear that Manvi’s struggles continue to this day; Bollywood rarely centers stories about trans characters in a positive light. Although Brar comes from a well-off family, she still struggles to find a place for herself in society. With only her father (Kanwaljit Singh), a retired sergeant, accepting her true self, she goes through various trials and sorrows, including isolation by her own family, even her mother. It also challenges established social norms of masculinity. Despite being humiliated by everyone, Manvi continues to be strong and doesn’t need a dominant man to save her honor. Vaani’s exceptional acting helps us understand his character’s story. It was a bold move on her part to play a trans woman compared to her arm candy characters in some of her previous films. Read also : Kadaseela Biriyani Movie Review: Brutal Realist The concept of what is “normal” is also explored through the Munjal family. From Manu falling in love with an “original girl”, as his sisters (Tanya Abrol and Sawan Rupowali) say, to his father (Girish Dhamija) being in an interfaith marriage, the protagonist is excluded from his own story. Overall, the cinematic genre moves from comedy to romantic comedy to drama and finally ends with sports, grappling with various social biases throughout, which keeps audiences hooked. History never deviates; it’s pretty quick and manages to expertly highlight the challenges faced by trans people. However, the story could be a little more realistic about how people navigate social prejudices about their gender identities and how they overcome and accept themselves. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a step forward in speaking openly about subjects considered “taboo” and also a revelation for many. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Who should watch it? The movie is rated 18+ and therefore may not be suitable for the whole family to sit and watch together. Yet for anyone interested in understanding the issues facing the LGBTIQA + community in this part of the world and exploring their own gender and gender biases, this is a wonderful and refreshing watch. Rating: four stars

Genre: Romance, Action, Drama

Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Duration: 116 minutes (2 hours)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theannapurnaexpress.com/news/chandigarh-kare-aashiqui-movie-review-bollywood-grapples-with-new-sexual-identities-and-how-3962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos