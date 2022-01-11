Will Sukumar pick a Bollywood actor for the article number in Pushpa 2?

Hyderabad: While many fans of actor Samanthas have been waiting to see her do an article number, only director Sukumar was able to bring her on board to do such scorching stages with lead actor in Pushpa: The Rise – Allu Arjun.

Well, the song has definitely become one of the major attractions of the movie where the lady in the chic blue outfit asks moms to say Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.

However, it is now stated that Samantha will not turn up the heat in the second part of the film – Pushpa: The Rule.

The directors of the film promise to release the second part by the end of this year and have also started setting up schedules for the shoot while adding some finishing touches to the film’s script.

Well, fans have also been curious if Samantha will be featured in Part 2 as well, but that seems unlikely as it is said that Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad decided to bring in a Bollywood actor for an act. article in part two. .

Since Part 1 was hugely successful even in Hindi, several Bollywood actors are said to have nodded to do an item number in Part 2. However, it has not yet been decided which actor will turn on the floor again with raw actor Allu Arjun.

So, in your opinion, who should be chosen for the next item number?

