15 Bollywood dialogues from 2021 that are still fresh in our minds





There have been a bunch of great movies in Bollywood this year that left an impact on audiences. From highly patriotic films to social satires to horror comedies, the variety was tasteful. What was more fun than the variety was the dialogue. Let’s take a look at some of the best Bollywood dialogue of 2021 that are still fresh in our minds. 1. “Tiranga lehra kar aaoonga… nahi toh usme lipat ke aaoonga… Lekin aaoonga zaroor! “-Shershaah Also Read: 11 Best Shershaah Dialogues On Patriotism, War And Life In The Military 2. “Aadmi ko maara ja sakta hai, uske vichaaron ko nahi.”-Sardar Oudham 3. “Kya hota hai yeh pyar… kaise nibhate hai isse… kuch log apne pyar ko paane ke liye duniya ke sabse lambe raste by nikal padte hai… kuch log pyar mein poori duniya se ladh padte hai…, apni apni apni kahani. ek common factor hai… shiddat.“Shiddat.” 4. “Pagalpan ki hadh se na guzre, woh pyar hi kaisa!”-Haseen Dillruba 5. “Aaj imandaar vo hai jiski baimani pakadi nahi gayi, aur beginah vo hai jiska jurm pakda na gaya”-Chehre 6. “Jiske haath mein nyay dene ka adhikar ho aur woh nyay naa de, woh hoth hain asal mritak”-Kaagaz 7. “Sabko laga hum pagla gaye hain. Jab ladki login ko akal aati hai na, sab unhe pagglait hi kehte hain.-Paggled 8. “Agar zindagi mein aage badna chahte ho na… toh do baatein yaad rakho… tumhe kaun chahiye aur usse kya chahiye.”-Mumbai Saga 9. “Ajeeb hai by genius hai toh thodi ajeeb hogi hi”-Tribhanga 10. “Mohabbat mein aashiq raat ki neend, din ka chain, bank balance, mobile recharge ka, sab kho dete hai… maine toh phir bhi dimaag ka ek pench hi khoya hai”-Roohi 11. “Sher hain to jungle hai, jungle hain to baarish hain, baarish hain to paani hain aur paani hai toh hum hain”-Sherni 12. “Parents banne ke liye baccha pehda karna zaroori nahi hai… aur parents banne ke liye baccha tumhara hona bhi zaroori nahi hai”-Mimi 13. “You’re married, so why work? Mister works, right?-Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar 14. Abhi toh sirf pankh faylaaye hai udaan bharna abhi baaki hai– Thalaivii 15. “Sabke paas choice hota hai, kya banna hai kyun banna hai sab apne haath me hota hai.”-Toofan These are some of the best Bollywood dialogue of 2021 that stuck with us long after we first watched these movies. Which of these dialogues did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scrolldroll.com/best-bollywood-dialogues-of-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

