Bob Saget, comedian and actor who played Danny Tanner in “Full House”, dies at 65

(JTA) Bob Saget, the comedian and actor famous for playing a sane sitcom father figure who never lost his flair for scorching comedy, has died at age 65.

Saget died shortly after performing in Orlando, where he delivered a show with his mix of dark humor and fatherly jokes that he first developed while behaving badly in Hebrew school. .

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando. The cause of his death is unknown, but the police do not suspect drugs or foul play.

As a performer, Saget has alternated between the raunchy comic known for its dark and funny pieces strewn with curse words and the healthy father he played on the 1990s sitcom “Full House”, bringing together his audience of children. and adults in his role as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Before even arriving in Hollywood, Saget perfected his comedy as a student at a Hebrew school at Temple Israel in Norfolk, Virginia.

Well, it was mostly rebellion, Saget told the Atlanta Jewish Times in 2014. In my training at the Hebrew school, I spent more time trying to impress the girls in the class. I remember the rabbi taking me to his office and telling me Saget, you are not an artist; you have to stop doing this. I couldn’t stop.

He never did.

After a short stint on CBS’s “The Morning Program”, Saget was selected to play a morning television host. As Danny Tanner on “Full House,” Saget played a widowed father and morning show host raising three daughters in San Francisco with the help of his brother-in-law and best friend. Saget played the role until the show’s end in 1995 and reprized it in the “Fuller House” reboot which debuted in 2016. In 1989, Saget began hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which he continued until 1997.

Saget was born in Philadelphia in 1956 to Jewish parents, but spent much of his childhood in Norfolk. His father, an executive in a supermarket, and his mother, a hospital administrator, probably would have preferred their son to follow through on his initial plan to become a doctor. But Saget’s plans changed in high school when his English teacher, Elaine Zimmerman, encouraged him to become a filmmaker. At the next Groucho-Fellini, she wrote in her phone book.

After studying film at Temple University, Saget moved to Los Angeles and became a regular at the Comedy Store, the legendary comedy club famous for launching the careers of comedians like David Letterman and Jay Leno. His comedic role models included Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield and Don Rickles, who, as Saget recalled in 2017, once said of him, “He comes out like a Jewish Clark Kent.

As Saget became America’s most recognizable father, he experienced his own share of tragedy within his real family. Saget has lost his two relatively young sisters; Andrea died of cerebral aneurysm in 1985 and Gay of systemic scleroderma in 1994. Throughout his career, Saget has performed frequently at charitable events and served on the board of directors of the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

In 2021, Saget participated in a Purim spiel, or comic reading of the story of Purim, benefiting the Met Council,in which he played the villain of the story, Haman. “I hate myself too,” he joked as he and other cast members sounded groggers to drown Haman’s name.

Saget recalled his Jewish upbringing, including his experience in the Hebrew school and the Jewish foods his bubbe cooked, in the preface he wrote for the 2011 book, “Becoming Jewish: The Challenges, Rewards and paths to conversion ”, by Rabbi Steven Carr Reuben and Jennifer S. Hanin.

“I was born a Jewish boy. I have been circumcised. Thank goodness by a professional. It is not something that you want a novice to do. Or someone doing it for college credit. So I “became a Jew” instantly when I was born, “he wrote.

As a teenager and in college, Saget worked in a delicatessen. Food was an important part of Saget’s Jewish education, especially the cabbage stuffed with his bubbe and the mandel bread cookies.

Speaking to Jay Sanderson from the “Jay’s 4 Questions” podcast in 2018, Saget recalled the time he nearly got fired from his job at the deli counter after stuffing a half-smoked cigarette into a carp’s mouth and showed it to a customer who wanted to make sure that the carp was fresh. Despite the years he spent grinding carp, Saget never lost his taste for gefilte fish, even though he couldn’t stand the potted variety. His favorite combination for gefilte fish, he told Sanderson in 2018, was a mix of carp, pike and whitefish.

“The food of the Jewish people remains in me. It’s still in me. I’m writing this with a ball of matzah inside me from 1975. It’s next to the kishka, ”he wrote in the foreword to“ Becoming a Jew ”.

Saget did not believe himself to be a very observant. But he felt a sense of spirituality during a trip he took to Israel with his parents in the 1980s or 1990s.

“It was quite a gift and there has been a lot of spiritual things that have happened throughout and I think it’s still the closest I’ve felt, because you can actually see it and feel it. in the air in Israel, ”he said.

Having lost his sisters and both parents his father in 2007 and his mother in 2014 during his conversation with Sanderson, Saget spoke of the difficulty in feeling spirituality or belief in God after experiencing so much loss.

“I go back and forth with my belief system, by the way. I am not the best and most practicing Jewish person you have ever met or spoken to, and yet I am Jewish and proud of it, ”he said.