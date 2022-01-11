Bollywood Singer KK buys Audi RS5 Coupe, priced at Rs 1.06 crore | Mobility news





Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, recently acquired a new Audi RS5, and images of the singer receiving his car have been posted by Audi on social media platforms. KK bought an Audi RS5 in Tango Red color which gives the car a very sporty look. The price of the Audi RS5 Coupé is Rs 1.06 crore (Ex-showroom). The Audi RS5 is a four-door sports coupe and is actually one of the prettiest vehicles on the road. According to many, the Audi RS5 is one of the most attractive vehicles in the company’s lineup. The emphasis is on sportiness in the overall appearance of this car, with the front bumper and headlights having a very muscular look, as well as the large front grille, with an RS5 badge on it; and the coupe also has a convertible top, frameless or postless doors, fastback design in the rear, large alloy rims, and more. Also read: Nexa offers big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz and more in January 2022 Despite its similarities to other Audis, the automaker has made changes to distinguish it from the rest. A carbon fiber metal strip crosses the passenger compartment. This metal strip can also be found on the seats, steering wheel and many other places on the car. An infotainment screen is standard on the RS5 and displays a variety of information. Audi also offers a fully digital instrument cluster, called “Virtual Cockpit” and its front seats are equipped with massagers. Door and steering wheel trims are finished in Alcantara, while Park Assist Plus, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, pneumatic lumbar support, three-zone air conditioning, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without wire, leather and Alcantara seats and ventilated seats are all included. To ensure a high level of safety, Audi equips the RS5 with a six airbag system, ESC, ISOFIX child seat supports, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, hill-keeping assistant and front and rear parking sensors. The Audi RS5 is powered by a 2.9-liter V6 engine generating 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission that propels all four wheels thanks to the Audis Quattro all-wheel drive system. With an electronically controlled top speed of 250 km / h, this car can go from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3.9 seconds. Live #mute

