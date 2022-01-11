Beyond the copaganda: Hollywood’s off-screen relationship with the police

Do Hollywood depictions of the police matter as much as the industry’s material entanglement with law enforcement as much as the working relationships pursued beyond the screen?

Instead of admitting that consumers of popular media are eminently capable of thinking for themselves (and therefore resisting flattering representations of power), more and more commentators are calling for the complete elimination of police broadcasts, prosecutions. ostensibly entertaining cinematic and other policewomen. images of the police. Following the murder of George Floyds, journalist Alyssa Rosenberg, writing in theWashington post, called Hollywood to immediately stop the production of crime shows and films. Like the police themselves, journalist and scholar Steven Thrasher tweeted earlier this year, copaganda, a popular neologism describing the perceived ability of on-screen representations to promote law enforcement, must be abolished. It cannot be reformed. For Thrasher, any representation of policing simply blunts our imagination.

It doesn’t matter that media scholars have, since at least the 1970s, insisted that film and television do not necessarily determine human behavior, no matter how moral we oppose mock bloodletting and other heinous scenes. Today, claiming that commercial entertainment strictly dictates our emotional and political responses is very fashionable, as anyone who views social networking services can easily attest. Get rid of the police content, according to the Twitter user-friendly principle, and you will immediately weaken the power of the public police services. Without the popular media telling Americans to admire law enforcement, these departments will lose the fuel they need to promote social inequality. They will be deprived of prestige, lose the eyes and ears of politics and waste away as a result.

Yet portrayal is not, of course, the whole story, and the disproportionate attention it receives surely distracts attention from other means by which the popular media strengthen and extend law enforcement to states. -United. Those who proudly peddle the censorship argument would do well to ask themselves why, for example, corporate giants have been so quick to consent, banning some long-standing programs, publicly apologizing for others and generally appearing to access the Twittersphere. Today, these giants have as much an interest in responding superficially to calls for social justice as in pursuing unchecked corporate power behind the scenes. The cops can be canceled without too much risk to Paramount Networks results. But Viacom’s holdings are vast, materialized everywhere, from Paramount Pictures’ iconic Los Angeles studio to the company’s Manhattan offices. The media are not just sounds and images, messages and art; They are also private real estate properties whose protection depends on both public and private police forces and which, as concentrations of capital, only contribute to the social inequalities so frequently at the center of collisions between cops and citizens. That Warner Bros. portraying good or bad cops on large and small screens doesn’t, after all, affect its ability to retain immense power over work.

Hollywood’s intimacy with the public police has a long history, as Rosenberg and others have shown. Yet this relationship has not been as fluid or consistent as is generally assumed; it is not reducible to synergy Dredge. Police censorship of motion pictures was, by the first decade of the twentieth century, an object of growing public contempt, and it reflected a paradox of tension at the heart of Tinseltown’s intersections with cops: in several states, and for more than five decades. , police officers were allowed to ban or republish expensive productions, even though they worked as paid advisers for film companies. As Hollywood learned early on, the broad discretionary powers of the public police could go haywire; in industries favor one day, these powers could mobilize against it the next day.

Today, banning the portrayal of police officers who do not offer cop images is seen by some as a possible solution to the conundrum, a way to ensure that police departments cannot use films and television programs for any purpose. propaganda and recruitment. Yet this extreme dispensation, with its promise of radical change, invokes an even broader form of social engineering, a way of remaking our minds so that we can perceive, through some sanitization of the media, a world without cops. , as if our imaginative faculties were somehow lacking in themselves, our mores are in desperate need of blinders. There’s a world of stories beyond cop stories, Thrasher assured his readers, and until we remove all law enforcement representations, policing will surely be perceived as a necessity via Hollywood. Such a simplistic position, which involves a passive mass audience, also ignores the ability of law enforcement agencies to appropriate unexpected cultural products to exploit films in search of anything of value.

For example, John HustonThe treasure of the Sierra Madre(1948), one of the most cynical of all American films, an exploration of the human capacity for greed and brutality, directed by a liberal himself critical of the police (one writer called it anti -authoritarian hater of the police), and not to a whole cop story was nevertheless generative for the police. Some sixty years after its initial release, the film actually inspired Operating Stinking Badges, a joint federal-city policing policy that criminalized, among other offenses, possession of counterfeit police equipment. Named after a famous line (I don’t have to show you smelly badges!) Of people arrested, jailed and prosecuted under the policy, which allowed all kinds of police to determine, at a glance , which articles of clothing or behavior patterns constituted an imitation. The plaintiffs noted that this post-9/11 security measure was a brainchild of Homeland Security and the NYPD, based on the fame of the famous Hustons film, and thus lent the violation of civil liberties a certain Hollywood panache intended to appeal to the general public. A Manhattan federal judge ultimately ruled that thecombination, which alleged widespread violations of First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights, was unfounded, and the Federal Court of AppealOkay, supporting the constitutionality of a policy inspired in part by a Hollywood movie in which no American cop actually appears.

Now, popular media conglomerates have also learned to appease some protesters, who might look away as soon as a show is canceled or a film production suspended or, for that matter, applaud the contemptuous portrayal of bad cops. These are at the heart of Alexander Mackendricks Sweet smell of success (1957), who therefore received positive attention from various anti-prison factions and negative attention from conservative commentators who considered his defamatory portrayal of the NYPD to be practically Soviet propaganda. In the midst of these debates over portrayal, however, the NYPD was busy expanding its recently formed task force of young people to control fanatic James Dean fans (and increase drug arrests) to control the films’ premieres, as he had controlled the production of films on location in unruly Manhattan. The independent companies behind Sweet smell of success (including that of liberal icon Burt Lancaster) cut costs by relying on the NYPD, which used its own resources to help divert public funds from public to private enterprise, a process we don’t let’s not necessarily see on the screen, which one cannot necessarily discern through the attention paid to the cinematographic style alone, and which will hardly cease once the detective stories are banned.

Earlier still, on the opposite coast, the LAPD consented to some negative portrayals of policing as its members, speaking to congressional closed hearings, testified to the Communist Party’s penetration into Hollywood studios. . Liberal moviegoers might have been relieved to see anti-prison films like MGMs Unfair (1932), in which a cop, discussing alternatives to the police with Tallulah Bankheads, a desperate sex worker, decides not to arrest the woman but to find her a job as a waitress instead. What happened off-screen, however, had far more consequences, both for the industry and for its audiences. Nearly four hundred miles north of MGM grounds, the Sacramento Police Department, which had a special anti-Communist team, claimed to have found evidence of the Communist affiliations of Mexican-born Hollywood stars Lupe Vlez, Dolores del Ro and Ramn Novarro, who all faced deportation as a harbinger of cop-initiated McCarthyism, which, of course, would offer its own prescriptions to fix the popular media and allow the public to imagine a world without communism. Produced during the Depression, Unfair directly portrays what many left-wing activists today would like to see – replacing mass incarceration with guaranteed employment. But the films’ figurative left turn could in no way guarantee the protection of true leftists.

What else could we miss by ruminating on the representation of what appears or does not appear on the screen? Today we don’t need to pretend that big entertainment companies are always on the side of social justice, or that by micromanaging the stories they tell, we can somehow control their material and ideological connections. with the police. A highly publicized cancellation (like that of The cops Where PD live) can be celebrated in a tweet about disinfecting our screens. What goes on behind these screens, however, can be more difficult to identify and therefore oppose. It’s a bigger story than some would like to admit. Indeed, the long and irregular history of encounters with the Hollywood public police has much to teach us about the life of institutions and individuals under capitalism.