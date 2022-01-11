“Squid Game”: O Yeong-su, Actor of Player 001, Makes News Host Cry With Inspirational Speech: “Everyone Is A Winner”





Squid game was a No.1 Netflix hit in nearly 100 countries, and history took the world by storm. Fans loved watching Seong Gi-huns go from gamer to loving friend and winner of the games. And O Yeong-su has made his mark as villainous Oh Il-nam, or player 001. In the past, the 77-year-old actor has spoken about life with a news anchor and even made him cry. with its beautiful perspective. Here is what he said. Squid Game cast member O Yeong-su played Oh Il-nam, player 001 O Yeong-su, cast member of "Squid Game", with director Hwang Dong-hyuk | Noh Juhan / Netflix O Yeong-su is a fan favorite in the Squid game to throw. Oh Il-nam and Seong Gi-hun teamed up early on to protect each other in the games, but unfortunately they had to go head to head in the marbles. In the end, Gi-hun won all of the games and became the sole winner, receiving the grand prize. And that's also when he found out that Il-nam had never died at all. Instead, Il-nam secretly ran the games behind the scenes, making him the ultimate villain. O was born in 1944 and is considered one of South Korea's greatest theater actors, NBC News reports. He recently won a Golden Globe for his role in Squid game, which also marks the country's first Golden Globes victory. I feel like I'm floating in the air, he said of his victory. It makes me think, I need to calm down, organize my thoughts and hold back right now. It is difficult for me to manage the volume of calls and messages that I receive. O Yeong-su gave inspirational speech that made a presenter cry

Viu Singapore posted a video of O speaking to presenters about his outlook on life. Our company fosters a culture where only first place matters, O started. You have to come in first. Second place is not worth anything. Although second place was beaten by first place, they beat third place. Everyone wins.

He then explained that the real winner is always someone who is fully committed to their passions.

I try not to become greedy in life, he added. Whether small or large, we have received a lot. You walk in the mountains and find a flower. When you are young, you pluck the flower and you take it. When you’re about my age you leave it as it is and like it again. Life is no different. Leave it as it is.

His thoughtful words then made one of the presenters cry.

Will the actor take part in Squid Game Season 2?

Squid Game Actors Lee Jung-jae and O Yeong-su | Noh Juhan / Netflix

is there Squid game Season 2 in preparation? Fans want to know what’s going on with Il-nam after the first season’s cliffhanger. And they also hope to see so many members of the original Squid game return of casting possible.

So far, it looks like promising fans will see a second season. I think there will be a season two, but as to the date, I think I can’t give you an answer now, director Hwang Dong-hyuk said. Deadline. I will say, however, that we are definitely talking about it, so maybe someday, but I don’t know when.

Will O Yeong-su participate in a new season? His character died at the end of the first season, so if he returns, it can only happen through flashbacks. The actor has yet to confirm or deny whether he has any interest in returning. But it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans if he chooses not to return, as he’s already mentioned how hard it is to live with stardom.

