Janhvi Kapoor and Sister Khushi Kapoor Test Positive for Covid-19, Actor Reveals “First Two Days Were Tough” | Bollywood





Actor Janhvi Kapoor revealed on Tuesday that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a note informing his fans and followers that the duo contracted the coronavirus on January 3 and have now tested negative. Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “Hey guys! My sister and I therefore tested positive for Covid-19 on January 3. We have now completed the days of home isolation required by the BMC and have both tested negative. The first two days were tough, then each day gets better. The only way to protect yourself from this virus is to mask yourself and vaccinate! Take care of you all !! ” Janhvi shared a note on Instagram. Last Sunday, Janhvi had shared a post with a series of photos. In one, she had a thermometer in her mouth while in another, she snuggled up against Khushi as they lay on the bed. Janhvi also shared a selfie as she smiled for the lens. The actor also provided insight into how she spent her time reading books, painting, and loving her pet. Sharing the post, she had captioned it, “This time of year again.” Last month Janhvi’s half-brother Arjun Kapoor, half-sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for Covid-19. Several other celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, John Abraham among others have contracted the virus. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen next in Mili, supported by her father-filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She finished shooting the movie last month. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. Xavier had also directed the original film. Mili also features actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Read also | Khushi Kapoor virtually joins her best friend Aaliyah Kashyaps’ midnight birthday celebration, wishes her a pumpkin. View the photo Janhvi will also star with actor Rajkummar in Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed and co-written by Sharan Sharma with Nikhil Mehrotra. It will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Currently, the next film is slated for release on October 7, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/janhvi-kapoor-and-sister-khushi-kapoor-tested-covid-19-positive-actor-reveals-first-two-days-were-tough-101641889940989.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos