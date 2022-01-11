Andrew Garfield opens up about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaks

Andrew Garfield considered the maintenance Spider-Man: No Path Home secrets to himself.

2021 has been a big year for Andrew Garfield. He has appeared in two acclaimed films such as Tammy Faye’s eyes and Tic, Tic … Boom!, the latter for which he has just won a Golden Globe. But of course, for many audiences, 2021 will be remembered as the year in which Andrew Garfield donned his iconic red and blue suit for the first time in over seven years, thanks to his return as Peter. Parker in Spider-Man: No Path Home alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Following confirmation that some movie villains Sam Raimi and Marc Webb are joining the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, There has been growing speculation among fans as to whether or not we will see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on screen with Tom Holland. Tobey Maguire thankfully walked away from a constant barrage of questions, but Andrew Garfield, given his many film projects in 2021, has been subjected to constant questions from the press about his potential return.

Andrew Garfield considered retaining his Spider-Man: No Path Home secrets to himself while doing press tours for his 2021 films. He told The Wrap:

“It was stressful, I won’t lie […] but also strangely pleasant […] It was like this huge game of “Werewolf” that I played with reporters and with people guessing, and it was a lot of fun.

As for some of the film’s leaks ahead of its theatrical release last month, Andrew Garfield acknowledged how harder and harder it has become to keep Hollywood’s worst-kept secret:

“I worked so hard to keep it a secret that I was filming in Atlanta […] All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what’s going on? I’m working so hard here to keep it a secret, and then here’s a picture of me with Tobey! ‘ And they say, ‘No, no, we’re going to keep this quiet.’ ‘OK, I will keep denying it’ […] I was happy to do it, but it was a lot of work on everyone’s part. It obviously gave people a big thrill in the theater, and what more could you want from a theatrical experience than a thrill? “

At the very least, the Oscar nominee can sit back and relax as he can finally talk about the unique experience he had with this film. Considering he’s just as passionate about a Spider-Man fan as any of us, hearing him talk about his experience working with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland is quite enjoyable.

Here is the summary ofSpider-Man No Way Home:

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he cares about most. . When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well.

Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Marvels No way home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Hardy.

Spider-Man: No Path Home is now playing in theaters.

