Esha Deol writes a note of gratitude for completing 20 years in Bollywood; Thank you Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Esha Deol made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Vinay Shukla’s film in 2002



Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe

facing Aftab Shivdasani. The actress went on to star in films like



Kucch Toh Hai,



Chura Liyaa, Yuva, Dhoom

among others. Some have hit the nail on the head; some did not. As Esha spent two decades in Bollywood, the actress wrote a note of gratitude thanking everyone who was a part of her journey.

The actress wrote that her heart was filled with gratitude and love for everyone associated with her trip and thanked Boney Kapoor and his late wife and actress Sridevi for launching her in Bollywood.

Esha wrote in her post: “20 years ago today | entered this magnificent magical place called “Hindi cinema”, “Bollywood” “Indian film industry”. My heart is filled with gratitude and love for everyone associated with my journey so far. All thanks to someone very special in my life who spotted me back then. He is none other than the main man who believed in me. Mr. Boney Kapoor whom I affectionately call Uncle Boney and his beloved Sridevi ji. Much gratitude to both of you for starting me. “

She added: “I started shooting at the age of 18 for my first film koi mere dil se poochhe. For which I won the prestigious filmfare & screen award as debutant of the year. I will never be able to forget the huge billboards of my Boney. Ji had posted all over town “Introducing Esha Deol” with a stunning photo of mine clicked on by Atul Kasbekar (still one of my favorite photos to this day) I also have such wonderful memories of filming with my director Mr. Vinay Shukla & all my film co-stars Aftab, Sanjay, Anupam ji and the lovely Jaya Bachchan ji my aunt Jaya. You all helped me play, giving me advice and giving me advice. What a wonderful time we all had while making the movie. “

“To the journey that continues ….. A big blow to everyone associated with all the films I’ve done so far, to all of my costars, directors and producers. It was absolutely lovely. Finally, i wanted to say i love each & every one of you ….. my fans who have been strong by my side for all these years. because of you i am. like | i come back this year with my debut in OTT Rudra opposite AJ Ajay Devgan …. In the meantime here are many more fantastic work, fantastic movies and fantastic roles in my favorite place I call home ….. my film industry! My mom and dad, I love you! Love and gratitude, Esha Deol your Dilbara @ your daughter DHOOM “, Esha signed her note.

As for work, Esha Deol was last seen in the short



Cakewalk.