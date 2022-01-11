From Kajol-SRK to Preity-Saif, 9 Bollywood couples who made us believe they were really together





Bollywood is known for its romantic films. Sometimes the chemistry between the couples on screen was so good that it felt like they were together in real life. Here is a list of some onscreen Bollywood couples who should be together. 1.Kajol – Shah Rukh Khan The magic created by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan on screen is very rare. Only a few onscreen couples can do that. From Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at Dil Wale Dulahniya The Jayenge, the couple made 12 movies together and the ’90s kid in me always thought they were a real couple. Source: craftvilla 2. Madhuri Dixit – Anil Kapoor One of the most popular on-screen couples of the 90s, the chemistry of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in films like Beta, Tezaab and Ram lakhanwas nothing less than a real couple. The audience could never believe they weren’t actually together. Source: Asianet newsable 3. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor The super hit jodi 90s worked together in 11 films as King Babou, Coolie n ° 1, Hero n ° 1, etc. Their couple were incredibly funny and gave us some real fun couple goals. Source: Youtube 4.Juhi Chawla – Aamir Khan We really enjoyed watching this iconic couple in the ’90s Bollywood movies. They were cute together and definitely made for each other. Remember then in Ishq Where Andaz Apna Apna? Source: teach 5.Sharmila Tagore – Rajesh Khanna It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore were one of the best on-screen couples of the 1970s era. Their hit movies like Aradhana, Chhoti Bahu, Amar Premand songs such as “Roop Tera Mastana” and “Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Mann Mera” became massive hits. Source: jsnewstimes 6. Preity Zinta – Saif Ali Khan We saw the couple reunite came from some of Bollywood’s biggest hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho and Kya Kehna. They were a fun couple to watch on screen and made us believe they were together at least then. Source: to ask 7.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Hrithik Roshan The two have been seen together in films like Guzaarish , Jodha akbar and Damage: 2. Their couple was a feast for us and their performances in these films only increased our doubts about their union. Source: Asian 8.Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra The couple have only made one movie together – Shershaah, but it feels like they’ve been together for eternity. Although there are rumors about the two meetings, but nothing has been confirmed by the actors. Until this one is true. 9. Alia Bhatt – Varun Dhawan The pair have been seen a few movies from Student of the year. Then there was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They look adorable together and although Varun is now married to Natasha and Alia is dating Ranbir, their on-screen chemistry is just too good. Source: Indian express Did you feel the same for these couples? Or do you have other associations in mind?

