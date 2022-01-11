HC tells police not to arrest Dileep until Friday, state approves

Kerala’s High Court on Tuesday asked police not to arrest actor Dileep until January 14, when his application for early bail will be heard on charges of threats against investigators investigating the case. actor’s sexual assault case from 2017.

In an oral submission, Judge Gopinath P told the state not to take any action until January 14. The public prosecutor has been tasked with gathering more information.

Senior government litigant Saju, appearing for the prosecution, and attorney Thomas T Varghese, who also represents the actor, upheld the court’s oral order.

In a brief hearing on Tuesday, lawyer Philip T Varghese, representing the actor, told the court that the present case was filed on the complaint of one of the investigators, who did not wish to be questioned during the trial. .

Among the many new charges against Dileep, Article 120B is of some importance under which there is a provision for the arrest of the accused. It is under this article that a conspiracy charge was brought against Dileep, which makes an accused liable to 2 years in prison.

The other sections slapped against Dileep are sections 116, 118, 506 and 34 of the IPC. Of these, some of the charges cannot be bailed out, which has strengthened the arguments against Dileep.

The new case

Last week, the Criminal Branch filed a complaint against six defendants, including Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj, driver Appu, accomplice Baiju from Chengamanad and an unknown “VIP” for making death threats. against certain police officers and to engage in a conspiracy to achieve this end.

Police registered the case against them after director Balachandrakumar said he witnessed the defendants’ plot to end investigators, including Deputy Police Superintendents Baiju Paulose and KS Sudarshan, who was part of the team that arrested Dileep for months. after the gang kidnapped and assaulted the actress.

Balachandrakumar also submitted relevant voice recordings to the police.

Crucial audio clip

While laying serious charges against Dileep solely on the basis of an audio clip, the authenticity of the voice in the audio clip is subject to question in the courts. There are many who can imitate the voice of Dileep, himself a popular mimicry artist before starting a career in the world of film. Under these circumstances, investigators will have to have the voice clip examined by voice experts using modern scientific and technical tools to verify the authenticity of the voice.

Dileep’s lawyers are likely to argue that in these circumstances the provisions, including IPC 120B, are unlikely to stand. The argument of the opposing parties would be that the accused’s group conversation cannot be created.

The conversation in the audio clip included a discussion of how much money would be spent to fight the case once investigators Baiju Paulose and KS Sudarshan, who allegedly assaulted Dileep during his previous arrest, were murdered.

There is no doubt that Dileep will have to pay a heavy price if the court accepts the arguments put forward by the opposing party, namely the Kerala police. The FIR also alleged that Dileep conspired to have the number one accused Pulsar Suni, aka Sunil Kumar, murdered after he was released on bail. Pulsar Suni’s mother corroborated the allegation while giving a statement to the police.

The plaintiffs will assess the court of this case.

Was it a conspiracy?

A section of lawyers raises doubts that a statement made by a person at his home about the murder of the man who assaulted him could qualify as a conspiracy. While bringing charges of conspiracy, it will be necessary to prove whether the person also planned the execution of the crime.

It will be necessary to clarify the type of modus operandi that the accused had planned to commit the murder. It will be difficult to prove when and where the audio was recorded. Additionally, the court may not be ready to proceed with the case any further on the sole basis of what the person, who made the audio clip into the public domain, said. In such a situation, the court will make the examination of the tape mandatory.

It is also possible that Dileep will raise in court the allegation that some news houses were targeting him for profit. The other claim is said to be that as the trial enters its final stages, there is a concerted effort to influence an important person, including witnesses and judges.

It is important to see what kind of seriousness the court attaches to such allegations. It is not excluded that the courts also examine the activities of the police with a pinch of salt. The court has already observed that the defendants also have rights.

If a bond is secured, Dileep could also increase the demand for the removal of the FIR in the case.

Possibility of requesting cancellation of the deposit



Even if the high court allows Dileep’s early bail release, investigative agencies are likely to move forward with the case and plan to have the actor arrested. The investigative team is considering filing a petition with the court to rescind Dileep’s bail granted earlier in the case.

Investigators believe that instead of registering a new case, it would be more beneficial to invoke a bail violation in court. While giving Dileep bail, the court imposed conditions such as refraining from another crime and influencing witnesses.

The complainant will raise a strong argument that these bail conditions were violated. They allege that these conditions have been widely misused.

The court had rejected the plea by investigative teams in February to overturn Dileep’s bail, alleging the actor tried to influence witnesses.

The prosecution alleged that the eight defendants in the Dileep case attempted to threaten lead witnesses Vipin Lal and Jinson to obtain a favorable statement from them. The prosecution raised the claim in the trial court, alleging that since Dileep had violated the terms, his bail should be denied.