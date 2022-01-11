Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa will enter Bollywood after 2023? This is what the stars predict

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has been in the news lately. His recent photos left us speechless. She grew up to be a wonder. We know that Nysa Devgn is studying in Singapore. While Ajay Devgn has never hinted at her desire for a Bollywood career, stars are predicting Nysa Devgn could debut sooner than expected. That’s not all. According to famous astrologer Anant Patwa, Nysa Devgn has the talent, determination and luck that predict a successful career in showbiz. That’s what he had to say in an EXCLUSIVE interview … Also read – RRR: Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were paid 35 crore and 9 crore for their cameos?

He says, “Nysa Devgn’s moon sign is Scorpio. Her Sun and Venus are both in strong houses. While the Sun is the star of success, Venus is the star of glamor and appearance. Both are very well placed. Her kundli shows that she is a very intelligent and strong personality. ” However, he had some suggestions for Nysa Devgn regarding her health. “She must take good care of her health because of the moon in Scorpio. She must also control her temper. Her Mars is also well placed. I can foresee a good career in Bollywood. After 2023, she will prove herself in front of the world. Nysa Devgn will make her parents proud. I will advise her to wear pearls to keep her calm. A great journey begins from her in 2023. ” Also Read – Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and more: Meet the sensational bodycon QUEENS [VIEW PICS]

We know that Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will soon embark on their Bollywood career. It makes perfect sense for Nysa Devgn to wait a bit. In addition, she must complete her studies. Ajay Devgn and Kajol are keen to ensure that Nysa obtains the appropriate academic qualifications. Ajay Devgn has proven himself as an actor with his guts while Kajol was blessed with natural spontaneity and charm. With such genes, it’s no surprise that Nysa Devgn’s future looks bright!

