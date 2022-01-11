Actor Michael Caine auctions Marc Chagall painting, “Alfie” poster and other art and movie memorabilia



In March, Bonhams will sell a collection of memorabilia and artwork belonging to actor Michael Caine, 88. Unlike most celebrity auctions, the sale is not part of an estate liquidation, but part of the actor’s own decision to downsize and live at what he called a faster pace. quiet with his wife, Shakria Caine. Among the highlights of the fine arts areThe Lovers in the Tree by Marc Chagall, estimated between 30,000 and 50,000 ($ 41,000- $ 68,000), and Peel Park by Laurence Stephen Lowry, estimated between 12,000 and 18,000 ($ 16,000 – $ 24,000). It’s going to be pretty hard to part with so many precious parts of my life and career, but now is the right time to move on, Caine said in a statement. I hope these memories give their new owners as much pleasure as they gave us. There is also a portrait of Caine which was painted by Lincoln Townley, the British painter known for his dark and almost abstract portraits, estimated between 10,000 and 15,000 ($ 13,600 to $ 20,000). Profits will be donated to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Caine is a former patron and long-time supporter of the organization. We are touched and extremely grateful that he has chosen to donate all proceeds from the sale of this fantastic portrait of himself to such an important cause, Company CEO Peter Wanless said in a statement. Other highlights include the Caines Rolex watch, estimated between 8,000 and 12,000 ($ 11,000 to $ 16,000), and another portrait of the actor by John Bratby (1977), estimated between 2,000 and 3 000 ($ 2,700 to $ 4,000). Promotional movie posters are also available, including a large poster for the movie. Zulu made for the Italian market, and another for Alfie, one of Caines’ most famous lead roles, which earned him nominations for Best Actor at the 1967 Oscars Michael Caine is an international film legend and a national treasure here in the UK, said Charlie Thomas,Director of in-house sales and iconic collections at Bonhams. I know the [collection] will arouse great interest among collectors and moviegoers. To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, eye-opening interviews and cutting-edge reviews that keep the conversation going.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.artnet.com/market/bonhams-will-sell-art-belonging-to-film-icon-sir-michael-caine-in-london-this-march-2058203 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos