Esha Deol celebrates 20 years in Bollywood, thanks Boney Kapoor and Sridevi for launching her





Actor Esha Deol Tuesday celebrated 20 years in the industry. Sharing a long note on her social media page, she thanked producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi for launching it. She also tagged her parents Hema Malini and Dharmendra on the post.

“That day 20 years ago I entered this magnificent magical place called“ Hindi cinema ”,“ Bollywood ”“ the Indian film industry ”. My heart is filled with gratitude and love for everyone associated with my journey so far. All thanks to someone very special in my life who spotted me back then. He is none other than the main man who believed in me, Mr. Boney Kapoor who affectionately calls Uncle Boney and his beloved Sridevi ji. Much gratitude to both of you for getting me started, ”Esha Deol wrote. She also explained how she started filming at the age of 18 for her first film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which even won her first Filmfare and Screen awards. She wrote: “I can never forget the huge palisades that Boney ji had put up all over town that said ‘showcase Esha Deol’ with a stunning photo of mine clicked by Atul kasbekar (still one of my photos favorite to date) wonderful memories of filming with my director mr. Vinay Shukla and all my film co-stars Aftab, Sanjay, Anupam ji and the lovely Jaya Bachchan ji my aunt Jaya. You all helped me play, by giving me advice and giving me advice What a wonderful time we all had during the filming of the film Towards the journey that continues … ‘Now to all of my costars and directors and producers, it was absolutely lovely. # 20 years of bollywood love and gratitude to all my supporters, fans and my film industry @BoneyKapoor ji for getting me started. @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhema mom dad i love you. pic.twitter.com/sxs6oR0m7s Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 11, 2022 She ended the note by thanking her fans who have supported her all these years, “Because of you I am”. Esha added that as she returned this year with her OTT Rudra debut opposite Ajay Devgn, she looked forward to more fantastic work, movies and roles, in “my favorite place I call home … .. my film industry .. My mom and dad I love you! Love and gratitude, Esha Deol your Dilbara your DHOOM daughter. The actor captioned the post, “# 20yearsinbollywood love and gratitude to all my supporters, fans and my movie industry. @BoneyKapoor ji for launching me. @Aapkadharam @dreamgirlhema mum daddy i love you. While many fans responded to her tweet congratulating her, Abhishek Bachchan also left a message on her post. Last seen in the 2019 movie Cakewalk, Esha Deol will next be seen on the Disney + web show Hotstar Rudra opposite Ajay Devgn.

