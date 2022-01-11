Entertainment
Actor Siddharth lashes out after hurling sexual slurs at Saina Nehwal, NCW orders action
Unperturbed by the harsh criticism he received from various sides for attacking badminton ace Saina Nehwal with a rude and sexually derogatory comment, Tamil actor Siddharth posted another Tweet defending his comments on Twitter.
The Rang De Basanti actor brashed his rude sex tweet against award-winning badminton player Padma Bhushan by tweeting: “COCK & BULL” That’s the benchmark. Reading otherwise is unfair and catchy! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Period, ”the actor wrote, followed by a folded hands emoji.
“COQ & TAURUS”
This is the benchmark. Reading otherwise is unfair and catchy!
Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Period.
– Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022
The actor tweeted this in response to his tweet on January 6 in which he attacked badminton player Saina Nehwal with a derogatory tweet.
Rude sexual comments by actor Siddharth on Saina Nehwal
It is appalling that instead of apologizing or deleting his rude Tweet, the actor posted another Tweet defending it. Today’s Siddharth Tweet is by far one of the most ridiculous defenses for a nasty and offensive remark he made against Nehwal on January 6.
In fact, in his Tweet on January 6, the actor shamelessly twisted the term badminton shuttlecock to insult Saina in a crass and sexual way. “World Champion of the Subtle Rooster Thank God we have protectors from India. Shame on you #Rihanna, the actor tweeted after Saina condemned the Punjab security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Ferozepur.
The actor is arrested for his sexual innuendo against Saina
The Tamil actor’s obscene remark angered a number of social media users, including politicians and celebrities, who berated him for using such demeaning language to criticize Saina, the one of the most accomplished and successful women in India.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: “Absolutely unacceptable and inappropriate language for anyone to use. Whatever the disagreement, there must be some courtesy in the speech, ”the leader of Shiv Sena tweeted, in response to Siddharth’s Tweet posted on January 6.
Saina Nehwal is the sporting pride of our country, she has as much right to a political opinion as the rest of the nation. You disagree, you argue, you never put yourself down, even if you strongly objected to his thoughts and ideas. This illiberal approach to liberal discourse is damaging.
– Priyanka Chaturvedi (@ priyankac19) January 10, 2022
In his next tweet, the SS leader wrote: “Saina Nehwal is the sporting pride of our country, she has as much right to a political opinion as the rest of the nation. You disagree, you argue, you never put yourself down, even if you are strongly opposed to his thoughts and ideas. This illiberal approach to liberal discourse is damaging ”.
Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal’s husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap also condemned the actor for using “not so cool” words to express his opinion. Using hashtags like #notcool and #disgraceful, Parupalli Kashyap slammed the actor for his sexist remark.
“It’s upsetting for us to voice your opinion but choose better words, man. I guess you thought it was cool to say it that way. #Notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth,” Parupalli Kashyap wrote .
It’s upsetting for us to express your opinion but to choose better words, man. I guess you thought it was cool to put it that way. #uncool #shameful @Actor_Siddharth
-Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022
Other people who criticized the actor for the tweet included BJP frontman Khushbu Sundar, who said, “Sid, you are a friend, but you certainly weren’t expecting this. It is very rude. I’m sure your uncle and aunt wouldn’t be proud of you. Do not get carried away by your hatred towards an individual.
Sid, you are a friend but you certainly weren’t expecting this. It is very rude. I’m sure the uncle and aunt wouldn’t be proud of you. Do not get carried away by your hatred towards an individual. https://t.co/0NjR4NWMuZ
– KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 10, 2022
NCW takes note of ‘misogynistic and scandalous’ Tweet against badminton player
Taking note of the violation, NCW wrote to DGP Maharashtra to investigate the case and requested that an FIR be registered against the actor.
NCW Chairman Rekha Sharma wrote to Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India on Monday to immediately to block the actor’s account and take appropriate action against him for posting a “misogynistic and scandalous” Tweet against the badminton player, “thus insulting his modesty and insulting his right to live with dignity”.
The president of the National Commission for Women wrote to Twitter India “to immediately block actor Siddharth’s tweet on the shuttle Saina Nehwal, calling it” misogynistic and scandalous. “
The actor later said, “Nothing disrespectful was intended, to read otherwise is unfair.” pic.twitter.com/ln6SCBs9fG
– ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022
In a Tweet, the NCW chief berated the actor, saying that a person like him needed a lesson.
This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why does this person’s account still exist? .. discuss it with the police concerned. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X
– Rekha Sharma (@shamarekha) January 10, 2022
The National Commission for Women (NCW) also sent a notice to the actor on the tweet.
Meanwhile, responding to the actor’s sexual innuendo against her, Nehwal would have told Republic TV, “I don’t know what he meant, I liked him as an actor but it wasn’t cool. He can express himself in better words, but I guess it is. “is Twitter and you stand out with such words and comments. If the safety of the Prime Minister of India is an issue, I don’t know what is safe in the country.”
