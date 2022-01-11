Grange Hill actor famous for playing Mr. MacKenzie and the Bill dies aged 83





GRANGE Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly, who played Mr. MacKenzie on the series, has died aged 83. The star of the classic BBC school drama – one of the oldest shows in British television history – has died in the early hours of the morning. 3 Fans paid tribute to Nicholas Donnelly, right, who has died aged 83 3 The star was best known for playing Mr. MacKenzie at Grange Hill A statement from his family said: “He was a gracious, kind and lovable man, a wonderful father and grandfather. “He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, playing all the characters, wonderful company and a privilege to know. “He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome.” Nicholas, born in Kensington, played the iconic Mr. MacKenzie in the series from 1985 to 1989 He began his television career in Dixon’s Dock Green in 1955 and in Lifeforce in 1985. Nicholas met his wife Alrun in the 1950s during her national service in Germany and the couple had two sons, twin daughters and five grandchildren. He retired to Hastings in 1993 where he became a lay pastor in his Catholic church, St Mary Star of the Sea. Hundreds of fans have paid tribute to the actor, calling him an icon of the popular series. Grange Hill actor Ricky Simmonds, who played Ant Jones, wrote: Nicholas was a true pro and a lovely man to work with. TEAR. One fan added: Very sad news to hear. He was definitely one of my favorite teachers at Grange Hill. Very fair but firm when needed. Nicholas’ Scottish accent was also very convincing. It just goes to show how versatile he was. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP Nicolas. Her death comes after Grange Hill creator Sir Phil Redmond announced that the school drama series is returning in film form. The 30-year-long series is slated to hit the big screen in 2023 and will reflect the realities of the modern classroom. Sir Phil told BBC Breakfast that casting and production will begin this year. He said some old characters may return, but the film will focus on a “realistic view of what education looks like now.” 3 He had an acting career that spanned over three decades Credit: Alamy

