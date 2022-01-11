The Ranveer Singh 83 star was released last month following a positive response from critics. However, director Kabir Khan has been affected due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected movie theater attendance. Now, a few weeks later, the film has managed to cross the coveted Rs. 100 cr. Brand.

In this special report, we take a look at Kabir Khan’s record while comparing it to that of other directors whose films have exceeded Rs. 100 cr. Brand. With 83 Rs collected. 100.56 cr. 17 days before its release Kabir Khan now has 4 films that have achieved this feat. Ek Tha Tiger raised Rs. 100.16 cr. by the end of its opening weekend; Tubelight raised Rs. 102.36 cr. at the end of day 6 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs. 102.60 cr. within three days of release. Take the longest time to cross the Rs. 100 cr. mark, 83 accomplished this within 17 days of its release.

If that wasn’t all, Kabir Khan has now passed Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ali Abbas Zafar and Rajkumar Hirani who each have three films that have crossed Rs. 100 cr. Brand. Interestingly, with Rs 83 crossing. 100 cr. mark, Kabir now ranks second on the list behind Rohit Shetty who has 9 films that have topped that mark.

