Bollywood bride Yami Gautam on life after marriage
It’s been six months since her intimate wedding, but Bollywood actress Yami Gautam continues to give off that radiant, beloved bride vibe.
Gulf News met the star exclusively on a behind-the-scenes set of a film shoot in Dubai and Gautam who was dressed in a peach athleisure told us that life has spun at lightning speed with her husband forever. adoring, director Aditya Dhar, by his side.
Getting married is one of the best decisions we’ve ever made, Gautam said in an interview. She loves the idea of returning home to her new family and remembers a time when she got angry when her parents and siblings returned from Mumbai after visiting her briefly, leaving her sorry in an empty house. . But now she feels a greater sense of belonging, she adds.
In June of last year, an incredibly private Gautam unfurled some lush wedding photos chronicling their wedding ceremony in the presence of some family members in her hometown of Himachal Pradesh, North India. It was a pleasant surprise for his fans and his peers.
I didn’t even know my marriage was six months ago because I was jumping from set to set and city to city.The other day Aditya was asking how my life had changed after we got married considering that he could never see me much, said Gautam, laughing. Dasvi, OMG2 and Lost are just a few of the projects she juggles with.
Gautam and Dhar worked together in the Indian feature film Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bollywood Folklore, which won a national award in 2019. The two have different temperaments, but their value systems match and that’s what attracted them to each other, says Gautam.
We live in a time when being an actor and a director requires specific skills. But then you realize that you may have different interests and hobbies. But your core ethical values must match. While I don’t believe opposites attract theory to couples, Aditya and I strongly believe in our families and their importance, Gautam said.
Just as Gautam is the portrayal of a self-taught star, who rose through the ranks of Bollywood on her own courage and merit, her better half has a similar wrestling history.
One of the things that I really admire and connect with Aditya is the way he’s had his own journey, his own struggles, his own obstacles. But he held on with integrity and that’s very essential for me, Gautam said. Although acting as a profession is her ultimate passion, she doesn’t believe it is the absolute goal and the end of her existence.
Yami’s fight to stay relevant:
After his meteoric debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, a comedy-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gautam has worked hard to stay relevant and stay in the collective consciousness of the public. She was brilliant in her role as an endearing young wife who was perplexed to learn more about her husband’s successful but surreptitious side-job of sperm donation as she struggled with infertility in her own marriage.
Gautam played this role with grace, vulnerability, and a ton of inner strength, but not all of his subsequent films were memorable.
The result? A mixed bag of a successful career, the nationalist conjuring up pride Uri: The Surgical Strike and the enjoyable comedy Bala and misadventures like the funny little horror comedy Bhoot Police.
Comedy is one of the hardest professions because everything is so so out there. Even if you are not in the best times of your life, those moments are between you and a handful of people. We are so exposed to the world and everything around us. You are constantly being judged, Gautam said, adding that the camera is one of the most ruthless tools there is. He catches your falsity before you even know it, she points out.
Perceptions about you change every Friday in this industry. Friendship changes every Friday and everything about your career depends on that Friday, Gautam said referring to the day of the week a Hindi film traditionally hits theaters in India. A stock of actors inside and outside the industry is locking up or skyrocketing depending on the box office reception after their films release on Friday.
Things suddenly changed. The year Bala and Uri came out, these films brought me back to life in a creative way. This is what I wanted to be right after my first film. But there is a journey where your experiences don’t work that way. I’ve been a part of movies where my heart and mind wasn’t just in it, and I knew it wasn’t working for me! But I still went ahead, said Gautam.
Unlike the privileged actors and child stars who flood the Bollywood landscape, Gautam has always relied on his merit rather than his connections to move forward in his career.
It’s very easy for people to ask why I needed to make a movie. But remember, you don’t know people are traveling. You don’t know what’s going on around him. It’s all trial and error, Gautam said. She has always tried to play versatile roles, but Bollywood operates on its own rhythms and melodies.
But even though a movie like Bhoot Police, which was universally shot, didn’t go as planned, Gautam says she isn’t one of those actors who will never turn their backs on her on a failed mission. She describes herself as a collaborator who is aware that a film is a medium for directors.
It’s like a game where you have to be really patient. You have to be resilient and come back every day. A successful movie doesn’t guarantee work either, but staying motivated and inspired is the biggest challenge.
Despite being her biggest critic, she still remembers giving his simple 22-year-old wife a pat on the back when she picked Vicky Donor for her acting debut. She is just relieved to have had the sensitivity to choose well.
Like most artists, she struggled with days when she was filled with doubts and existentialist angst. Apparently, this Chandigarh-born talent had sought to qualify for the Indian administrative service for a government post, but ended up being an actress.
But I came here to Bollywood with a very fearless spirit. Sometimes we tend to be very hard on ourselves and forget to give ourselves enough credit.
Gautam is always fatalistic about his success and does not dwell on the negative points. Ask her if she feels bad about the nepotism that thrives in Bollywood and she gives a diplomatic response.
I do not defend it [nepotism], and I don’t feel the need to challenge him either. I will be wasting my time if I do this. I have always generated opportunities for myself according to my acting skills and my professionalism.
The benefits of marrying Aditya Dhar are far more than getting acting jobs in her films. “
– Yami Gautam laughing as we jokingly asked her if her director husband would launch her in all his future projects.
Did you know?
Yami Gautam is not a social butterfly and hates the word networking.
This word has always haunted me. So I learned to create opportunities and generate acting jobs by being a good performer and actor.
When Yami Gautam kept it real and raw:
Yami Gautam captured hearts on social media when she posted unedited, unedited photos of herself. Her goal was to shatter this misconception of having impossible beauty standards for women. She doesn’t regret her decision.
I had a phenomenal response. I’ve had girls talk to me and say her boyfriend always wondered how actresses and models have that perfect skin and everything. But it’s impossible beauty standards that dictate that women must have a certain appearance.
