Marni Nixon: How Audrey Hepburns’ ghost singer swore Hollywood secrets

THEh Natalie, that’s just wonderful, absolutely wonderful. This is what Hollywood producers told Natalie Wood as she sang her songs as Maria in the 1961s West Side Story. Then they turned to Marni Nixon, the woman who unbeknownst to the movie star was going to re-record all of Maria’s songs and winked at her.

You probably don’t know Marni Nixon’s face, but you will know her trilly, brilliant soprano voice that adapted to the mouth she was meant to come out of: Natalie Wood; Audrey Hepburn; Deborah Kerr; Marilyn Monroe. Considered the most misunderstood singer in American cinemas by The New York Times, Nixon didn’t just sing all of Woods for West Side Story, but Hepburns for My beautiful lady, Kerrs for The king and me, and Monroes but only for a particularly delicate line in Men prefer blondes. Somewhere? I feel beautiful? Could I have been dancing the night away? Learn to know you ? All Nixon.

She didn’t want to be the voice of anyone other than herself. After playing freckled kids in a Hollywood movie series as a child, she became the private pupil of famous soprano Vera Schwarz and embarked on a career as an opera singer. Her career as a ghost singer was born by chance. After having lent its suave tones to the angels heard by Ingrid Bergman in the years 1948 Jeanne D’Arc, he was asked to dub a few songs for Hollywood star Margaret OBrien in the 1948s Big city. She replaced OBrien the following year, this time for a delicate Hindu lullaby in The secret garden.

Nixon quickly discovered that she could mirror the actors’ emotions and echo the timbre of their voices in her singing so seamlessly that the audience wouldn’t notice the change. And it was vital that they didn’t: Nixon had sworn to secrecy by Twentieth Century Fox. They said: If anyone knows that you did some of the voice acting for Deborah Kerr, make sure you don’t work in this town anymore, she reminded herself one day. Despite the soundtrack selling hundreds of thousands of copies, she only earned $ 420 for singing every note of Deborah Kerrs songs.

Yul Brynner & Deborah Kerr in The King and Me (1956) (Rex)

So why not just pick Nixon in the roles? Directors these days hire actors with enough on-screen gravity to make up for their rude vocals (think Helena Bonham Carter in Sweeney todd, or Nicole Kidman in Red Mill!), or launch talents who can sing impeccably (as Steven Spielberg did with Rachel Zegler for his new version of West Side Story). But back then, Hollywood wanted recognizable stars, Nixon explained. And the fact that a lot of stars couldn’t sing was only a minor inconvenience for big producers.

Some of these stars were only too happy to let Nixon make them sound good. Others have been insulted by the mere thought of it. The wood smoked positively. The studio kept the Oscar nominated actor in the dark throughout the filming of West Side Story, terrified that she would back down if she knew the truth. They let her record all of her songs, orchestra and everything, knowing full well that they were going to throw everything away and use Nixon’s voice instead. When Wood was filming his scenes as a loving Maria, they made him act out his own recordings, not Nixons, to maintain the cunning.

Natalie Wood as Maria in West Side Story (United Artists)

It created an atmosphere where I felt very uncomfortable, Nixon said. NPRs Terry Gross in 2003. Forced to follow Wood on set and in the studio to help him perform, she felt uncomfortable being forced to lie to him. When the producers laughed at Wood behind his back, I just wanted to cringe. Once the film was safely in the box, Wood learned the truth. From what I heard, she was just absolutely pissed off, Nixon said, and stomped out of the studio in utter rage.

Still, a high salary, rave reviews, and a near-clean sweep at the Oscars softened the blow. Nixon, meanwhile, was paid next to nothing, her name was omitted from the credits, her role kept a closely guarded secret. She was so poorly paid that musical comedy composer Leonard Bernstein gave her a percentage of his own cut from the soundtrack, knowing that without her vocals the film wouldn’t have been what it was.

A few clips exist online of Woods’ original vocals. Although Maria’s numbers are difficult to sing, the results aren’t exactly terrible: a little spicy here, a little lacking in power there. But this is not a patch on his acting or the song of the Nixons.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register

(Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn was more welcoming. She drove Nixon into his limo every day, and tried to help him say certain words. A Cockney accent is not easy for an American, as Dick Van Dyke can confirm but she too was desperate to sing herself. She had been told that if she kept training and improving, Nixon’s voice would only take over for the high notes, although some said that was just an empty promise.

Having been controversially chosen for the role of socialite-in-training Eliza Doolittle rather than Julie Andrews who created her on stage and who had a wonderful voice, Hepburn felt the pressure. She thought that if she took Julie’s place and she couldn’t sing, it would hurt her a lot, recalled sheet music composer Andr Previn in Barry Pariss’ biography Aubrey Hepburn.

Audrey Hepburn welcomed help from Marni Nixons while filming My Fair Lady (Warner Bros)

Hepburn took intensive singing lessons and was sneaking into the soundstage after Nixon finished dubbing to try and record a take good enough that they were willing to use his vocals. They gave me tapes of his singing, Nixon said People magazine in 2015, and I could hear him say [to herself], Oh damn, I think I can do better. Maybe I can’t. She was really hard on herself. But she kept trying.

Eventually, Hepburn was told that despite all the training, rehearsals, recordings, and covers, almost none of his vocals would be used. Oh! she said and left the set. The next day, she came back and apologized for her mean behavior. It was his idea to be very mean, Nixon recalls. She reluctantly agreed that she wasn’t doing it quite the way they wanted her to sing. She was very helpful. In the end, their relationship became one of collaboration rather than competition. I really felt fused with her.

Nixon never saw himself as a disembodied voice; she didn’t want to just produce the right notes, but to convey what the actor was thinking and feeling. It’s fascinating, getting into the actresses you sing for, she told the New York Journal-American in 1964. It’s like cutting off the top of their head and seeing what’s underneath. You have to know how they feel, as well as how they speak, to sing like they would sing if they could sing.

Yet at the moment My beautiful lady came out, Nixon was done with the dubbing. On the one hand, she was tired of having no credit. On the other hand, she suffered from a sort of identity crisis: I learned to adapt my own voice to the movements of the face and the mouth and even to the speaking patterns of the actresses for whom I was singing, a- she declared. It had become so loud that I had lent my voice to so many others that I felt like it no longer belonged to me. It was strange. I had lost part of myself.

In 1981, it was less a well-kept secret than an open secret that Nixon had sung for Hepburn and Wood. When Nixon embarked on a nightclub residency that year, The New York Times the headline read: Singing Ghost begins on its own. The show was a tribute to Lerner and Loewe, the lyricist and composer behind a series of successful musicals, including My beautiful lady. That meant Nixon could sing Wouldnt It Be Loverly and I Could Have Danced All Night and this time, she told reporters, no one will be fooled into thinking it’s Audrey Hepburn singing.