Lionsgate Studios Yonkers could become “New York’s Burbank”

Run the World, a Starz TV series about four black women in their thirties navigating between work and love, is set in Harlem. In its first season, the camera focuses on neighborhood landmarks, such as the Harriet Tubman statue on West 122nd Street, as well as locations across New York City.

But when the series begins filming its second season in two months, and Ella (Andrea Bordeaux), Sondi (Corbin Reid), Renee (Bresha Webb) and Whitney (Amber Stevens West) come together to go clubbing, empathize around ‘cocktail and bed with their last flames, they’ll do much of it slightly north of town, inside a large film production facility that officially opens today in Yonkers.

Great Point Studios, which created the $ 500 million campus, Lionsgate Studios Yonkers, says the ever-expanding facility, slated for completion next year, will surpass anything New York City has to offer.

Built around the site of a former Otis elevator factory overlooking the Hudson River in the newly invigorated downtown Yonkers, the complex currently houses three sound stages, six actor talent suites, dozens of locker rooms and stations hairdressing and makeup, rooms dedicated to writers, a carpentry workshop for the construction of sets and office spaces. But this is only the beginning.