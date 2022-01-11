Entertainment
Lionsgate Studios Yonkers could become “New York’s Burbank”
Run the World, a Starz TV series about four black women in their thirties navigating between work and love, is set in Harlem. In its first season, the camera focuses on neighborhood landmarks, such as the Harriet Tubman statue on West 122nd Street, as well as locations across New York City.
But when the series begins filming its second season in two months, and Ella (Andrea Bordeaux), Sondi (Corbin Reid), Renee (Bresha Webb) and Whitney (Amber Stevens West) come together to go clubbing, empathize around ‘cocktail and bed with their last flames, they’ll do much of it slightly north of town, inside a large film production facility that officially opens today in Yonkers.
Great Point Studios, which created the $ 500 million campus, Lionsgate Studios Yonkers, says the ever-expanding facility, slated for completion next year, will surpass anything New York City has to offer.
Built around the site of a former Otis elevator factory overlooking the Hudson River in the newly invigorated downtown Yonkers, the complex currently houses three sound stages, six actor talent suites, dozens of locker rooms and stations hairdressing and makeup, rooms dedicated to writers, a carpentry workshop for the construction of sets and office spaces. But this is only the beginning.
By the end of next year, the 14.5-acre campus plans to have a backlot (for outdoor stages), two screening rooms, a post-production area for editing, and a total of 11 sound stages. , several of which have already been claimed by Lionsgate.
And now Great Point says it’s under contract to buy land for a second production facility in Yonkers. The combined properties, with eight additional soundstages, will be by far the largest in the Northeast, said Robert Halmi Jr., chief executive and chairman of the company and longtime producer.
All of this will help make Mayor Mike Spano’s ten-year dream come true: to make Yonkers New York’s Burbank, a reference to the Californian city outside Los Angeles that is home to major film studios. We’re going to be Hollywood on the Hudson, he said in a phone interview.
But the television production industry is already booming in New York City. And while it is certainly common in the industry to shoot in a location other than where a show is set, moving the production of Run the World and other programs set in New York City to Westchester County. will he be a snub for the Big Apple?
Not at all, said Anne del Castillo, New York City’s media and entertainment commissioner. I think there is enough production for everyone.
Indeed, the events in the two cities are part of a larger surge in film production in the metro area, where the industry got its start in the 1890s before decamping to California.
But film production has been making a comeback for some time, attracted by tax incentives and the fact that so many actors, directors and other film professionals live in and around New York City.
The city has more than 250 sound scenes essentially, black boxes in which any kind of scene can be evoked. Some, however, are quite small and may have low ceilings or free-standing columns that interrupt the space, having been built in converted warehouses or other industrial buildings. New York still lags behind Los Angeles in square footage for sound stages but is ahead of Atlanta, according to real estate services firm CBRE.
But now the proliferation of streaming platforms and the seemingly insatiable appetite for content driven in part by the frenzy during the pandemic has sparked a frenzy of soundstage building, so called because they are soundproof. Netflix, for example, plans a major production facility on a former military base in Fort Monmouth, NJ
In New York, existing facilities are expanding and new ones are under construction. In the latter category, Wildflower Studios in Astoria, Queens a project Robert De Niro is a partner in will have 11 soundstages when completed next year. And Steiner Studios (based at Brooklyn Navy Yard) will begin work on a scene of eight. installation in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, this spring.
Statewide, there are more than 130 qualified production facilities containing more than 450 sound stages and more than five million square feet, according to Development of the Empire State; more than half of these properties have opened or been certified in the past five years.
Technology has fueled the explosive growth of sound stages; with the advancement of computer graphics and so-called green screens, artificial backgrounds have become more and more realistic.
For Lionsgate, owner of Starz, Yonkers’ new facility offers certainty, said Kevin Beggs, president of Lionsgate Television. We don’t have to spend six weeks researching locations in and around New York City, he said.
On a tour last week, however, the new facility wasn’t quite ready for its close-up. Run the World is scheduled to begin filming in March on two sound stages, one of which is 20,000 square feet. But in a third soundstage, men in protective gear were still applying a black, crumbly anti-echo substance. The furniture for the support spaces had not yet arrived.
The pandemic delayed the project by almost a year, said Mr Halmi. Blockages halted construction and steel and concrete were scarce due to supply chain issues.
At the complex, the new low-rise buildings have a jazzy blue paint job and a large Lionsgate logo. The brick buildings of the factory, built at the beginning of the 20th century, are converted into offices, and the old power station of the factory, where you can see the base of its chimney still intact, will one day be a grand entrance. .
The three completed sound stages have already been announced, although there is still some vacant office space, said Mr Halmi, founder of Hallmark Channel. Mediapro, a Spanish-language content provider, has claimed at least one of the sound stages being built this year.
Halmi hopes props, music production and special effects companies will rent office space at the facility. Syracuse Universitys SI Newhouse School of Public Communications is starting an internship program this spring in a loft-like space with a small classroom.
Lionsgate sits in an industrial park next to a Kawasaki factory that assembles subway cars. It’s also a short walk from Yonkers Station, making it a quick commute from Manhattan Grand Central Station or Penn Station.
Five films to watch this winter
A second site, soon to be acquired, a 19th century orphanage on 28 acres developed by Frederick Law Olmsted, will be converted into offices. Mr Halmi said he hopes to innovate on soundstages before the end of the year, but the $ 52.5 million site will need to be dezoned first.
Mr Spano has been trying to get Yonkers into the movie world since he was elected mayor in 2012, and learned from the state film office about the list of things we were doing wrong, he said. .
For one thing, he learned from state officials that Yonkers was charging stage fees that other cities didn’t have, so let’s go. Those same officials proposed New York’s Burbank, Spano said.
Nearby businesses, cafes, restaurants, dry cleaners should benefit from the comings and goings of actors, handles, cameramen and more, once the studio is in full swing, local business promoters say.
It’s a plus for all of us, said Lou Vlahopoulos, owner of Paxos Grill & Caf, an institution on Main Street in Yonkers.
As for Run the World, which started moving in sets this week, studio work at Yonkers isn’t a loss for New York; the production of the first season was done in a studio on Long Island.
The location shoot will continue to take place on location in New York City, said Mr. Beggs of Lionsgate. Ms. del Castillo, the commissioner of the New York media office, confirmed this.
I know they’re going to do it, she said, because we have their permits.
