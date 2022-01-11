Drashti Dhami: avoided the Covid for two years but iss baar ho gaya | Web series

While actress Drashti Dhami has almost recovered from her recent battle with Covid-19, she admits to still feeling tired at times.

The actor also expresses his relief that no member of his family has contracted it. When I had the symptoms, there was no one home. So I isolated myself until I tested negative. My in-laws and my husband were tested twice, but they were negative, she tells us.

Drashti, who turned 37 on Monday, says she knows people who have Covid-19 for the second and third time, and thinks the scenario is too scary. It spreads like fire. So many people I know have it, including my aunts, uncles and grandparents, she adds.

Urging people to be careful, the The Empire actor says: Try to stay inside and not come out if you don’t have to. Please don’t meet any friends, even in your apartment building, or think, it’s just the five of us. This is how it spreads. I have managed to protect myself for the past two years but iss baar ho gaya. I just hope we’re moving towards collective immunity.

Alone in her bedroom while she recovered, Drashti says she enjoyed spending time with herself and that the beautiful view from her bedroom helped her. She adds: My husband was surprised that I didn’t bother him much during the 12 days of quarantine. I took it easy on my diet, didn’t care about the calories. I did not have a loss of appetite. Other than the first two days of body aches and headaches, everything was fine.

Drashti also stresses that people who have recovered from the virus should relax while exercising. Doctors suggested that one should not exercise for six weeks after recovery. So take it easy and give your body some time, she concludes.