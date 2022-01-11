IMAX 2021 Figures Break Some of Its Pre-Pandemic Quartz Records

IMAX just had one of its best performances of the holiday season in years. Despite the growth of home streaming and covid-19 hurdles, the premium theatrical experience company managed to generate $ 277 million at the box office in the last quarter of the year, its best performance of the year. year since 2017.

The fortunes of the company were strengthened by Spider-Man No Way Homenow the most successful Sony release of all time with $ 1.4 billion in worldwide sales. Large, high-end IMAX screens have also played a role, drawing viewers away from their living rooms and the growing mountain of streaming TV content.

The strong showing in IMAX theaters provides much-needed validation for the in-person theatrical experience following the hybrid streaming releases adopted by major Hollywood studios from 2020 in response to the pandemic.

After Black Widow and Dune Experienced with streaming and showing films in theaters simultaneously earlier this year, the studios are now testing by giving films a window of cinematic exclusivity of at least 45 days before making them available for streaming. The success of Spider-Man No Way Home, which was only available in theaters when it released in December, suggests that could be the right path.

They understand that they need an exclusive theatrical window to create the buzz, and the marketing, to allow a piece of intellectual property to reach its potential over time, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond Recount Fast Company earlier this month.

The premium movie experience is always worth it for moviegoers

IMAX has withstood the pandemic a little better than traditional cinemas and although its income has fallen 65% last year, AMC and Cinemark did even worse, with sales down 77% and 80%respectively. All three companies are expected to release their results for 2021 in February and March this year.

The company’s high-end theatrical experiences, which include larger screens and movies shot in its proprietary format to appear more immersive and provide more detail, have surpassed even pre-pandemic gains. In 2021, IMAX also recorded its best box office October of all time at $ 100 million, surpassing its previous record of $ 84 million in 2013.

Currently, IMAX operates 1,654 IMAX theater systems in 85 countries, of which approximately 952 are based in the United States.

A passage to exclusive outings

Gelfond believes that in-person film exclusivity windows are key to maximizing a film’s revenue over time. If you watch a lot of alternative hybrid streaming releases, after a weekend the drops have been pretty big, Gelfond said. Spider Man really had room to breathe.

Gelfonds’ sentiments have been echoed by other industry players who have closely followed the hybrid exit strategy. Warner Broshad experimented during the pandemic in [2021] to shoot movies simultaneously at home and in the theaters, AMC CEO Adam Aron said during the company’s latest investor call in November. This move may have helped HBO Max, but we think it’s costing Warner Bros. a lot of money. Studios.

Starting this month, AMC and Warner Bros. will return to the traditional windows of pre-pandemic exclusivity of theatrical releases.

Exclusive movie releases could change the theatrical landscape in 2022

One of the recent victims of the hybrid release strategy has been Matrix resurrections. The films opening the week of December 22 only pulled in $ 10.7 million at the box office, as HBO Max and the pirates offering high-definition versions of the film made it available to viewers at the House. And while Dunes the $ 41 million opening in October was respectable, concerns about its hybrid release have led its director, Denis Villeneuve, to speak publicly, sayingStreaming can produce great content, but premium movies cannot Dunes scope and scale.

The list of films coming to IMAX theaters in 2022, even as the omicron variant grows, will test the idea that hybrid releases were a temporary measure. Some of the biggest releases on the way to the IMAX theaters include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The studio community is somewhat captivated by that narrative and from a point of view that is somewhat dated: that you can continue to get more and more subscribers by putting movies on the service, Aron told Fast Company. .