Tuesday’s Daily Pulse – Florida Trend

Incentives are offered to attract more entertainment industry projects to Florida

Tax credits of up to $ 2 million for film, television and digital productions received support from senators on Monday as part of an effort to make Florida more attractive to the entertainment industry. But as in the past, the Senate Trade and Tourism Committee’s 9-1 vote came after opposition from conservative Americans for Prosperity Florida, which maintains the problem is “corporate welfare.” [Source: News Service of Florida]

Citizen policies leap as lawmakers seek answers

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. continued to add thousands of policies per week in December, as new legislative proposals attempt to steer more homeowners into the private insurance market. Citizens held a total of 759,305 policies as of December 31, an increase of nearly 217,000 policies from the previous year, as private insurers cede customers and seek sharp rate hikes amid the industry’s financial woes , according to new data released. In December, Citizens added almost 18,000 policies. [Source: News Service of Florida]

Staff shortage in state prisons is costing counties millions

The state has slowed the acceptance of new detainees due to a severe staff shortage, with nearly 30% of correctional officer positions unfilled. Staff are so weak that in some institutions a single officer himself supervises up to 250 inmates. This forced the Florida Department of Corrections to shut down prisons, labor camps, and work release centers while consolidating staff and inmates in institutions. [Source: WFTS]

Resilience office proposed to the Senate

A priority for Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently establish a statewide office to combat the impacts of climate change is returning to the State Senate. Senator Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, tabled a bill on Monday (SB 1940) that would establish within the governor’s office the Statewide Office of Resiliency, which would be headed by the head of resilience. A similar proposal in the 2020 legislative session garnered unanimous support in the Senate but was not passed by the House. A 2021 proposal did not go through the committees. [Source: News Service of Florida]

Florida has no limit on COVID-19 testing prices

With hours of waiting for COVID-19 tests continuing, home testing is nearly impossible to find. Now, as reports of price hikes mount, a state move is helping what could be free pricing for home testing. Under Florida law, price increases can only be reported and enforced during a state of emergency. So really, nothing stops selling COVID-19 home tests at all costs. [Source: WFTS]

ALSO AROUND FLORIDA:

›The reorganization of L3Harris gives a boost to the operations of the Brevard company

A corporate reorganization just implemented by L3Harris Technologies Inc. will give Brevard County an even greater presence in the overall operations of the company. The Melbourne-based aerospace and defense technology company said it was growing from four to three targeted segments – the company’s term for its main business units.

›Localtopia will return to Saint Petersburg with more than 300 sellers

Organizers of the small business shopping festival known as Localtopia said they are “definitely continuing” with this year’s celebration at Williams Park in St. Petersburg. They have lined up a record number of suppliers. In addition to more than 300 local manufacturers, food trucks, artists, artisans, clothing vendors, beauty suppliers and breweries on display, four city blocks will be closed to cars for more tables and a second stage for live music.

›Miami Hack Week Aims To Show Miami’s Tech Momentum More Than A Hype

If there was any doubt that the momentum of Miami’s tech movement was slowing, the upcoming Miami Hack Week should put them to bed. About 1,000 participants are expected to take part in the multitude of events scheduled for January 23-30. The week will feature global tech, energy and financial giant SoftBank and start-up funder Atomic as co-sponsors.

›They are back: 22 major events expected in 22 in the Jacksonville area

Many of the big events that Jacksonville residents are used to attending each year have been off the calendar in recent years due to the pandemic. But (fingers crossed) they’re back for 22 and hopefully for years to come.

Go to page 2 for more stories …

In case you missed it: