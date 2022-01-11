Entertainment
Tuesday’s Daily Pulse – Florida Trend
Incentives are offered to attract more entertainment industry projects to Florida
Tax credits of up to $ 2 million for film, television and digital productions received support from senators on Monday as part of an effort to make Florida more attractive to the entertainment industry. But as in the past, the Senate Trade and Tourism Committee’s 9-1 vote came after opposition from conservative Americans for Prosperity Florida, which maintains the problem is “corporate welfare.” [Source: News Service of Florida]
Citizen policies leap as lawmakers seek answers
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. continued to add thousands of policies per week in December, as new legislative proposals attempt to steer more homeowners into the private insurance market. Citizens held a total of 759,305 policies as of December 31, an increase of nearly 217,000 policies from the previous year, as private insurers cede customers and seek sharp rate hikes amid the industry’s financial woes , according to new data released. In December, Citizens added almost 18,000 policies. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Staff shortage in state prisons is costing counties millions
The state has slowed the acceptance of new detainees due to a severe staff shortage, with nearly 30% of correctional officer positions unfilled. Staff are so weak that in some institutions a single officer himself supervises up to 250 inmates. This forced the Florida Department of Corrections to shut down prisons, labor camps, and work release centers while consolidating staff and inmates in institutions. [Source: WFTS]
Resilience office proposed to the Senate
A priority for Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently establish a statewide office to combat the impacts of climate change is returning to the State Senate. Senator Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, tabled a bill on Monday (SB 1940) that would establish within the governor’s office the Statewide Office of Resiliency, which would be headed by the head of resilience. A similar proposal in the 2020 legislative session garnered unanimous support in the Senate but was not passed by the House. A 2021 proposal did not go through the committees. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Florida has no limit on COVID-19 testing prices
With hours of waiting for COVID-19 tests continuing, home testing is nearly impossible to find. Now, as reports of price hikes mount, a state move is helping what could be free pricing for home testing. Under Florida law, price increases can only be reported and enforced during a state of emergency. So really, nothing stops selling COVID-19 home tests at all costs. [Source: WFTS]
ALSO AROUND FLORIDA:
›The reorganization of L3Harris gives a boost to the operations of the Brevard company
A corporate reorganization just implemented by L3Harris Technologies Inc. will give Brevard County an even greater presence in the overall operations of the company. The Melbourne-based aerospace and defense technology company said it was growing from four to three targeted segments – the company’s term for its main business units.
›Localtopia will return to Saint Petersburg with more than 300 sellers
Organizers of the small business shopping festival known as Localtopia said they are “definitely continuing” with this year’s celebration at Williams Park in St. Petersburg. They have lined up a record number of suppliers. In addition to more than 300 local manufacturers, food trucks, artists, artisans, clothing vendors, beauty suppliers and breweries on display, four city blocks will be closed to cars for more tables and a second stage for live music.
›Miami Hack Week Aims To Show Miami’s Tech Momentum More Than A Hype
If there was any doubt that the momentum of Miami’s tech movement was slowing, the upcoming Miami Hack Week should put them to bed. About 1,000 participants are expected to take part in the multitude of events scheduled for January 23-30. The week will feature global tech, energy and financial giant SoftBank and start-up funder Atomic as co-sponsors.
›They are back: 22 major events expected in 22 in the Jacksonville area
Many of the big events that Jacksonville residents are used to attending each year have been off the calendar in recent years due to the pandemic. But (fingers crossed) they’re back for 22 and hopefully for years to come.
Go to page 2 for more stories …
In case you missed it:
Sources
2/ https://www.floridatrend.com/article/32925/tuesdays-daily-pulse
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]