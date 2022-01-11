I hope we will get through this pandemic soon: Kritika Bharadwaj | Bollywood





Mismatched and Rashmi rocket Lucknowite actress Kritika Bharadwaj has tested for Covid-19 for the second time in a year but is hopeful that 2022 will bring her only good things in terms of work and health. The past two years have been really bad health wise for a lot of people including me and my family. But, from a work standpoint, it has been good enough for me. I only hope for good things from 2022 as the second season of my show and my next big movie will be coming out which will open up more opportunities for me, the youngster said. Currently in home segregation, says Bharadwaj, the second time is much sweeter than the first for me, so everything has gone well. I guess the antibodies from the last time and being fully vaccinated must have neutralized the effect. My friends helped me send food and stuff. I hope we all get through this pandemic together very soon. After playing athlete Vaidehi and Tapsee Pannus best friend in Rashmi …she’s doing another feature film. The movie has been announced but due to the nondisclosure agreement I cannot comment on it. We’re about to complete the film which will hopefully hit theaters this end of the year. All I can say is that I play a main character in the movie, she says. Additionally, she completed the second season of Mismatched. A lot of appreciation came from the first season of my show online as it was content for young people and was very widely viewed and that’s probably why the second season was made and will likely air at middle of the year. She hasn’t done TV yet. I actually don’t like TV, especially daily soap operas and reality shows. If we have a show finished as 24, then I’m ready for it. The web and the big screen are what fascinates me the most. Bharadwaj adds, Rashmiwas made for theatrical viewing but due to the pandemic situation it came on OTT but my next movie is surely for theatrical viewing God willing! All actors dream of seeing themselves on a movie screen with family members, because it is an experience. But I’m just as happy with the OTT because people get work and great content is created. After her studies at CMS, Lucknow, she wanted to get into styling. I applied for NIFT but couldn’t pass. So I took Honors English courses at Delhi University, where I did university-level theater for three years. I even directed a few plays and I also made music. In 2018, I came to Mumbai and started as an Assistant Casting Director. I even did the casting for Indoo Ki Jawani in Lucknow and then I finally started acting. Her parents also came from a creative background, her mother being a Bharatnatyam dancer and her father working in Doordarshan.

