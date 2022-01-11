Alabama musician remembers iconic Bahamian actor Sidney Poitier





Alabama musician remembers fellow Bahamian and iconic actor Sidney Poitier

Friday was a dark day not only for the entertainment industry, but also for fans of legendary Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier. The first black and Bahamian man to win an Oscar for best actor, Poitier died on Friday morning at the age of 94. On WVTM 13 alone, journalist Jeff Eliasoph spoke with musician from Alabama and fellow Bahamian, Fred Ferguson, who remembers Poitier as more than a great actor, but an overall inspiring man.

JEFF: SITTING AT THE PLACID WATERS OF NASSAU, FRED FERGUSON, RENOWNED MUSICIAN AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CENTRAL ALABAMA CARIBBEAN AMERICAN, REFLECTED ON LIFE OF A FUTURE BAHAMIAN SIDNEY POITIER. >> IT CERTAINLY MAKES ME A PLEASURE TO BE ABLE TO SPEAK ON BEHALF OF THE BAHAMIANS LIVING IN THE ALABAMA REGION, TO REPRESENT AND TALK ABOUT THE PRIDE I AM AS A BAHAMIAN TO KNOW THAT I AM CONNECTED TO SOMEONE LIKE SIR SIDNEY. JEFF: SIR SIDNEY, HE SAID, NEVER WALKED ON SCREEN OR IN LIFE WITH BENT SHOULDERS. >> WHEN WE ENTER A BEDROOM, YOU WILL KNOW THAT A BAHAMI IS THERE. AND SIDNEY, HE JUST EXEMPLIFIED THIS. JEFF: FERGUSON SHOULD KNOW. 10 YEARS AGO, IT WAS AT THE BIG OPENING OF SIDNEY POITIER BRIDGE TO PARADISE LAND. >> I PLAYED FOR THE CONCERT WITH BABY WINANS THERE. AND THEN AT HIS 90TH BIRTHDAY THERE WAS ANOTHER FUNCTION, AND I WAS ALSO THE MUSIC DIRECTOR FOR THIS EVENT. JEFF: POITIER NEVER FORGOT HIS MODEST BAHAMIAN BEGINNINGS. >> HIS FATHER WAS A TOMATO GROWER. AND, YOU KNOW, ON THOSE DAYS THE BAHAMIANS WENT TO AMERICA ON WHAT WAS CALLED A CONTRACT FOR SURVIVAL. JEFF: POITIER WAS SO POWERFUL IN THE 1950S "NO EXIT" THAT THE FILM WOULD HAVE PUSHED BRITISH TOWARDS THE END OF COLONIAL RULE OF THE BAHAMAS. AND SO POWERFUL IN THE 1967S "GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER" – >> I FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR DAUGHTER. JEFF: – THAT SOME CONSIDER THE CONCEPT THAT – >> LOVE IS LOVE. WHAT MAKES YOUR SKIN COLOR? THE BLOOD IS RED WHERE YOU CUT IT. JEFF: A BAHAMIAN REMEMBERING ANOTHER. SIDNEY POITIER, WHO IS 94 YEARS OLD HAS LEFT AN INDELIBLE MARK ON THE SCREEN AND ON HUMANITY.

