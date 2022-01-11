Nora Fatehi to Malaika Arora, the Bollywood celebrities who rocked the WGSN color of the year 2022

All the girls who are obsessed with the color pink, maybe you have a reason to rejoice. WGSN, the global authority that forecasts trends, has declared the orchid flower (a light shade of magenta) as the color of the year 2022. WGSN uses expert trend forecasts combined with data science to help designers and brands to stay ahead of the good trends.

WHAT IS THE WGSN COLOR OF THE YEAR?

Each year, WGSN chooses a shade that defines or represents the mood of the year. AI Aqua was WGSN’s tech-inspired hero color for 2021. The color represented opportunity, advancement and, most importantly, optimism.

AI Aqua is the digis-compatible tone that splashes into sportswear and interiors. The tech-inspired tone was planned in collaboration with @coloro_ as the color of the year for 2021 and, after a year of virtual reality alone, it’s no surprise that it has taken off (sic), reads the post. WGSN’s Instagram as they showcased the Color of the Year 2021.

WHY THE COLOR OF ORCHID FLOWER 2022S?

This year, WGSN chose a very bright and vibrant color called Orchid Flower, which is a slight shade of magenta. Orchid flower has an intense, hyper-real and energizing quality that will stand out in both real life and digital environments. It’s also versatile enough to work across seasons and continents. In a difficult time, this saturated magenta tone will be a great way to create a sense of positivity and escape, reads the description shared on the official WGSN site.

Vibrant roses are already having an impact on activewear and second-hand clothing, especially for women, and this will continue with Orchid Flower, which will resonate in fashion, swimwear, interiors and beauty. With its purple shade, it will appeal to both men and women, initially worn by the youth market, he adds.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES WHO UNDERSTOOD MISSION

Even before the color of the year 2022 was announced, several Bollywood divas chose the hue for their photoshoots and outings and rocked stunning ensembles with such poise. These gorgeous celebrities can take credit for starting the trend before it was even predicted by the experts.

Here in this article, we take a look at five Bollywood celebrities who rocked outfits in the shade of the orchid flower.

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora wore a fuchsia pink saree at the Anil Kapoors Diwali party last year. The silk satin number was simple but had a thin embellished border. The actress paired it with a backless, strappy green blouse that complemented the bright tone of the saree perfectly. She wore a silver and gold bag with tassels and accessorized with a stack of pink bracelets and a choker. For her makeup, she went for a blush, highlighter, kohl-rimmed eyes, and pink lipstick. Malaika tied her hair up in a neat bun decorated with flowers and completed her look with a black bindi.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoors’ horror comedy Roohi was released last year. The actress wore quite chic outfits during the film’s promotions. While promoting her film last year, Janhvi wore a hot pink dress from the Polite Society label. The linen dress is perfect for Indian summers. She completed the look with a glossy lip shade and open braids.

KARISMA KAPOOR

Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in a pink and white salwar suit for Diwali celebrations in 2020. The actress wore a solid buttoned kurta with a white dupatta and a floral print palazzo. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and bracelets and completed her look with a bindi.

NORA FATEHI

How beautiful is this dress worn by Nora Fatehi for her birthday in 2019! The actress donned a gathered pink dress. The outfit was from the House Of CB fashion label. She kept her makeup subtle with a dewy base, pink lipstick and pink blush. She styled her hair in soft curls to complete the look.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

In 2018, Deepika Padukone turned heads in a hot pink dress at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress painted the French Riviera pink in an absolutely stunning dress from Ashi Studio’s Summer / Spring 2018 collection. She wore Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. On her second day at Cannes 2018 she rocked the red carpet in a hot pink number and oh boy she looked gorgeous. Deepika completed the look with matching stiletto heels. Her dramatic dress and daring eye makeup were the talk of the Cannes Film Festival.

What’s your favorite look? Tell us in the comments section below.

READ ALSO | Ileana DCruz to Anushka Ranjan, Bollywood Celebrities Rock Pantone Color of the Year 2022, and How