Daily Retirees Walks Help Clean Up Fort Thomas, One Step at a Time

Russell Guy, a resident of Fort Thomas, keeps things tidy in the community with his daily walks.

by Robin Gee

If you live in Fort Thomas, you may have seen Russell guy. He will be 76 this year and he walks around exercising every morning from his home on Grand Avenue. It’s a routine he’s had for at least 10 years, he said. It’s a routine, but he changes his route two or three times a week. This way he covers more ground in his cleanup efforts.

Guy uses his walks to go the extra mile and pick up litter as he goes, leaving his route a little tidier and a little more enjoyable for his neighbors and the community. You will see him walking every day and carrying a bright orange bucket and a gripping stick.



Guy knows a thing or two about community service and civic pride. He retired from his job as a maintenance supervisor at the Campbell County Tax Court in 2010. He lived in Fort Thomas for approximately 25 years. He is the father of five and has children in Colorado, Georgia and Ohio, although his son, Russell Jr., also resides on Grand in Fort Thomas.

The right thing to do



“I always walked, and I thought to myself that as I walked, I might as well pick up stuff. It was getting more and more in the streets, and it seemed like no one was doing much about it. I just thought it was the right thing to do, ”he said.

He started picking up trash along the way about three or four years ago. He varies his route a few days a week to cover more ground.

“I live on Grand Avenue, so I go up North Fort Thomas on one side, then come back on the other side. walk down Wilbers Lane, pick it up, then pick it up on Grand, usually Mondays or Thursdays. But I walk every day, ”he explained.

Guy said the print ads that are delivered to every door, the ones many of us throw away without even looking at them, are a problem. They blow in the gutters and get soggy when it rains. In winter, they freeze over and are difficult to pick up – and they’re everywhere, he said.

“I guess these ads are there for a reason, but a lot of people, especially in the winter when it’s dark, may not even notice them, and they may be blowing the streets.”

90 Alexandria Pike.

That extra mile to keep Fort Thomas beautiful



Did he find anything unusual in his walks?

“You find all kinds of things in there when you walk,” Guy said. “I found a little money here and there, a dollar here, fifty cents there, a quarter. But once I found a fake $ 100 bill. that, but the guy over there said it was a “funny” bill.

A few times, he said, he found car keys. “I once found a set, and the Fort Thomas Police was setting over there next to the school, so I gave it to them. Maybe someone lost them. I’m sure. that it is expensive to replace. ”

Guy doesn’t consider his good deed for the community to be anything special, but many were impressed with his efforts.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal to pick up stuff. I’ve always done it. People come by and they say we like that I’m cleaning up the neighborhood, and I say it’s okay, I’m just trying to walk anyway … We live in a very beautiful city here, I think, and you just hate to see trash all over the place. It doesn’t reflect our city too well. ”

A calm, small but steady act made an impact, and the hope is that others will follow in Guy’s footsteps.