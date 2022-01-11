‘American Masters’ recalls Alvin Ailey | Culture & Leisure

How do you describe a dance or a dancer? What words can translate the distance between a choreographer’s concept and its performance in motion? A moving and poetic exploration of the burden of legendary status, American Masters (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check out local shows) portrays dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey.

Raised by a single mother in a difficult Texas neighborhood where black farm workers were seen as invisible and powerless, Ailey and her dance company would achieve international fame. The film begins and ends with clips from his Kennedy Center Honors reception in 1988.

Oddly enough, these clips, along with interviews with fellow dancers, including her most famous partner, Judith Jamison, are the most conventional images of this stimulating and fascinating work. Initially, Ailey presents a virtual collage of silent films of black farm workers in the early 1930s, around the time of Ailey’s birth and childhood. Many of these film fragments are pieces of tattered damaged emulsion, literally fading before our eyes, fading away like a dream or a distant memory.

Ailey’s arrival in New York City in the 1950s is similarly presented with aging film, and the height of her powers is captured in a grainy videotape. The overall effect keeps the viewer at a certain distance from the notion of official biography or even from the idea that an artist may have of it.

As many of her dance and business partners attest, Ailey was a figure of fascination and affection, but operated from a personal and emotional distance that could have affected her happiness and emotional well-being. This film does not shy away from his troubled relationships and the lack of intimacy in his life.

In school, Ailey was encouraged to play tackle football before turning to gymnastics and eventually embracing dance, an area then considered unmanly by many.

Other artists believe he might have ultimately suffered under his role as a symbol of racial acceptance and celebration of black culture even as racial repression continued and proliferated.

Ailey’s works continue to be performed and performed more than 30 years after her death in 1989 from an AIDS-related illness.

Smart college student (Kaci Walfall) suffers mysterious blackouts at the start of new teen melodrama Naomi (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG). Can they be explained by a spill that she took on her skateboard? Or by the mysterious military installation that overshadows its small town?

The departure of a vineyard patriarch sparks a dynastic succession struggle between his three descendants on Kings of Napa (7 p.m., OWN).

After a medical emergency, a man has three days to face emotional truths or die in the 2021 French supernatural comedy Dear Mother, airing today on Netflix.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A student is kidnapped from her college campus to the FBI (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Powerful couple suffer from marital problems as Superman & Lois (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) enter their second season.

Crisis in Northern Ireland on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel embark on a road trip on This Is Us (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

The gang is raising money for needed school supplies on Abbott Elementary (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

Once a summer distraction on ABC, Wipeout (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., TBS, TV-14) has migrated to cable.

Cat and Mouse on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Max innovates to help save a difficult patient in New Amsterdam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

A clean slate with Zadie on Queens (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

22-year-old woman struggles to defend herself as she is just 3ft 10in in new series I Am Shauna Rae (9 p.m., TLC, TV-PG).

WORSHIP CHOICE

A fuddy-duddy (Roland Young) is haunted by two bon vivant (Cary Grant and Constance Bennett) in the 1937 comedy Topper (1:45 p.m., TCM, TV-G). The sequel Topper Takes a Trip (3:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G) followed in 1938. Topper would inspire a television series in the 1950s and seems a likely inspiration for CBS’s new comedy Ghosts.

SERIES NOTES

The gang goes to the dogs on American Auto (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … A new case shakes up Judd on 9-1-1: Lone Star (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14). Broken promises on Judge Steve Harvey (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Wyatt suggests Noah try therapy on Grand Crew (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Teddy confronts Leah on Our Kind of People ( 8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Dres’ career crisis on black-ish (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE AT NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jacob Elordi and Joshua Ray Walker to The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … John Cena, Ana Gasteyer, Hanya Yanagihara and Bianca Richardson are booked on Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC)).