



Have you ever wanted to fly trapeze? Or dream of hanging elegantly upside down on silk? If you’re hoping to find a creative way to improve your flexibility, Lafayette’s new gym can help. The Sky Craft Gym brings the world of aerial arts to your fingertips. Offering classes for all ages, the company is reinventing the way you train and showing Lafayette “art at its highest level”. What are the aerial arts? Aerial or circus arts involve an artist suspended at a given point such as aerial silks, lyra hoops, trapezoids and aerial ropes. Circus arts also include juggling, rola bola, plate spinning and more. New developments:Lafayette City Council sets aside $ 250,000 for an outdoor skating rink at Thomas Park Louisiana co-owners and natives Erin Welch and Rachael Adams have performed and practiced the circus arts for the past decade. Welch discovered his love for this art form while working at a resort in the Bahamas. “I moved to the Bahamas and worked there at a resort. My job was to entertain the guests,” Welch explains. “The complex also had a flying trapeze and a circus team. After one of our rehearsals, I stopped and watched the circus people practice as I had half an hour before returning to the work. above, can you reach it? ‘ I looked and saw this guy hanging from a trapeze bar, I was like “sure”. Welch was invited to train with the circus and spent the next three years performing in the Bahamas. She then began teaching flying trapeze and circus arts at various summer camps on the east coast. Welch returned to Lafayette and began teaching aerial arts at the Ballet School. Adams was a Welch student who began a combined relationship with art and a friendship between the two. Everything you can do at Sky Craft Gym Sky Craft Gym has programs for multiple ages and skill levels. Lessons are grouped by age for children from 3 to 19 years old. There are two types of adult classes, Circus Fit which is a fitness class using circus equipment and Adult Intro to Aerial Arts. Sky Craft will begin offering classes on January 17th. Semesters for children last 9 or 16 weeks depending on the course. Adult courses last five weeks. Adams says the antenna reignited his passion for training. “I never got to run or get into the gym, or like lifting weights, it never clicked for me. And I got really addicted to the fun part of figuring out the tricks, and develop strength and flexibility. You start having so much fun that you forget you are working out. “ In addition to classes, Sky Craft offers private lessons for groups and individuals, party rental spaces, team building activities, and performers for hire. Summer camps and courses will be available for registration later in the year. Home school flight lessons are available for groups of 6 or more children. Sky Craft Gym is located at 1201 General Mouton Avenue in Lafayette. To register for courses and for more information visitwww.skycraftcircus.comOr onFacebook.com/skycraftcircus. Connect with WaTeasa Freeman by [email protected] or on Twitter @wateasaf

