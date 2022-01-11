Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar at Samanthas house

The new phase of Samantha Ruth Prabhus’ career is in full swing. After turning heads with her scintillating dance moves in Pushpa, the actress is expanding her horizons to a new level. The actress has now teamed up with the Bollywood actor. Yes, you read that right.

Samantha collaborated with actor Akshay Kumar. But do not jump on the arms, it is neither for a film nor for a web series, but for a television commercial. The commercial is about a food, a popular snack, where Akshay Kumar turns out to be a thief who lands in the actress’ house.

The ad is hilarious as it turns out that after feeding Akshay Kumar she sends him with the police as the police siren can be heard in the background. Sharing the publicity, Samantha wrote, “The policeman in the movie turns out to be a Kurkure choir. @akshaykumar what is this behavior (sic)? “.

Looks like Samantha spoke her own lines in Hindi. Although this is an advertisement, working with the great Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar is no joke. Looks like the diva is ready to make her footprints in Bollywood soon.

Follow Mirchi9 on Google NewsThis week’s releases on OTT – Check the “Rating” filter

Hiring a Content Writer: We are looking to hire a “Telugu” content writer. Send your sample articles to [email protected]



Do not missHow much did Amazon Prime pay for Pushpa?Earlier, Amazon Prime Video announced that Pushpa: The Rise will be available to stream … Do not miss … ..? – … Do not miss ! . , … Do not missAP Tickets: RGV’s Logical Punch In JaganA few days ago, AP CM YS Jagan said he was restricting movie tickets … Do not missTwo directors angry with Allu Arjun!Stylish star Allu Arjun was moved the other day during a speech in Pushpa Thank you for meeting …