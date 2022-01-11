The autopsy of Bob Saget reveals the absence of drug use or criminal act before the sudden death of the actors





Bob Sagets’ autopsy showed no signs of drugs or any criminal act involved in the actor’s sudden death in a Florida hotel room, authorities said. the Full house The star was found dead at the Orlandos Ritz-Carlton on Sunday afternoon after a performance in Jacksonville, Fla. The night before. An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old man who was found unconscious in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or criminal activity, Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, said in a statement. The cause and mode of death are pending further studies and investigations which may take up to 10 to 12 weeks. Our condolences go out to those close to Mr. Sagets at this difficult time. Saget was known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom in the 1980s and 1990s. He was in the middle of a nationwide comedy tour, with more than a dozen shows still scheduled, when he died. The Sagets family said they were devastated by his death in a statement released on Sunday evening. We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, the release said. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, a resort hotel in Grande Lakes, right, is seen where actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday, Jan.9, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (PA) While we ask for privacy right now, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob has brought to the world. Saget Full house co-star John Stamos tweeted he was shocked at the death. I’m broken. I am disgusted. I am in total and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby, he tweeted. Companion Full house Actor Candace Cameron Bure added: I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/bob-saget-hotel-death-autopsy-b1990382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos